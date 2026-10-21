Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2h

I really want to slap that smugness off Ramaswamy's face. Dear God please don't let that flaming pile of shit become my governor.

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Anna-Elizabeth's avatar
Anna-Elizabeth
4h

One of the things I find most contemptible about the right-wing is the sneering dismissal of human empathy until they feel deserving of some, then they all become victims bleating about their pain and losses.

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