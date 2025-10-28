Wonkette

Every regime that loses its soul starts by convincing itself that cruelty is law enforcement. What’s happening with ICE isn’t immigration policy; it’s the normalization of dehumanization. Once the state learns it can gas citizens and call it patriotism, the border moves inward.

Blessed be the ones who keep filming, who keep naming what power wants forgotten.

ICE is practicing Authoritarianism the right way.

By Ezra Klein

