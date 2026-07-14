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Wonkette

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biff murphy's avatar
biff murphy
3h

That was fucking heart breaking

fucking disgusting

This kid is dying apologizing for being murdered.

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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
3h

The Republican murder spree continues unchecked.

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