Wonkette

Wonkette

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R. Riddle's avatar
R. Riddle
4h

"ICE has quietly doubled its immigrant arrest quota. It’s now arresting 2,000 people per day."

The sooner Stephen Miller is sitting in front a human rights court, the better off humanity will be.

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Bagels of Doom's avatar
Bagels of Doom
4h

"Tuesday morning, an ICE agent shot and killed Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, an undocumented immigrant who had been in the US for 35 years, building the American dream — quite literally: He worked in home construction, building up a small business, eventually building his own home, and raising three sons, whom he was able to send to college. But he crossed the border a few years after the 1986 “Reagan amnesty” that legalized millions of people, so his American dream, and his life, were forfeit."

You know who does this? Shithole countries is who.

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