Wonkette

Wonkette

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PrimerGray's avatar
PrimerGray
12m

<Would they require businesses to hire official genital inspectors to post outside every restroom?>

Not the GI Bill we need right now.

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Tom65's avatar
Tom65
21m

It's like Gattaca for toilets.

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