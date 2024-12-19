You guys, this is so infuriating and I am SO MAD.

You are reading this on Substack right now. Substack is run by some mostly nice libertarianish dudes who have bad taste in a lot of writers. They succor the anti-trans opinionists. They have (and monetize!) Actual Nazis. They just made Bari Weiss a shiny new deluxe website. (They also built Wonkette’s for us last year, for free.) Bari Weiss’s website was always on Substack, but they built her a newer and shinier one (with advances in their tech that they’ll soon start to push out to everyone), and that’s causing a new round of “cancel your subscriptions to sites using Substack so your money doesn’t go to support Substack, which is bad.” Right now, in the Year of Our Trump December 2024, and a week before Christmas, people are convincing other people to stop supporting independent liberal media if it uses a bad tech stack.

I don’t mean bad like it spies on you. I don’t mean bad like it sells your info or shows you ads. It doesn’t do any of those things. It’s actually super fucking ethical, for a tech-stack, if I am even using the term tech stack correctly! I mean bad like it makes money off bad people as well as good people.

The people pounding this campaign think it’s very easy to leave Substack, and so if somebody doesn’t, you can help them understand the gravity of the situation by punishing them for someone else’s actions, a thing I believe we decided is also bad.

At the risk of SO BORING YOU, not everybody on Substack is a newsletter with a year’s worth of posts and a subscriber list, which would be easy to move to the elusive perfectly pure and moral capitalist tech company that definitely exists.

Some people on Substack (ME! I AM TALKING ABOUT ME!) are literally 20-(almost 21!)-year-old websites with millions of posts, hundreds of authors, and it isn’t in fact as easy as “just call Ghost which by the way also has fascists.”

You are being encouraged to encourage me, a literal mom and pop website, to be the first person in history to figure out how to ethically consume under capitalism, and if I can’t, you should “vote with your feet.” Boots! Get walking!

Last time we moved platforms (before Substack), it cost me $40,000 to have our new website built. If I had a spare $40,000 lying around, I would hire half a new writer! (We just finally hired Marcie full-time this month! But there’s another spiffy lady I’ve got my eye on, and I’m hoping to be Mr. Big Spender again soon!) Substack built our website for free in about six months. Again, before that and after the previous forty-thousand-dollar adventure, we hired developers who took a year and still didn’t have a website for us but at least with that one we got our money back.

It’s not just fucking “easy.”

Literally right now, people are encouraging other people to stop supporting left/liberal independent media — NOW! when the regular media is FUCKING BROKEN and we need every left of center voice we can fucking get — because it exists in a society in which bad people with shitty opinions also exist.

And today I’ve got dozens — dozens! — of people cancelling their Wonkette subscriptions so they won’t have to get dirty giving 10 percent of their monthly subscription money of $8 or $10 (or more!) to the bad tech bros who take that 10 percent to host us, keep the site up and secure from hackers and attacks, genially and patiently answer your support questions when you can’t log in, and share our content to new readers — some of whom might before have had shitty opinions about trans people and other living things, and might even begin to rethink them!

Might as well cancel Wonkette because we pay taxes to the US government which also does war and live in American which just elected Donald Trump to put all the liberal media in jail. Oh wait, THAT’S ME TOO. Well fuck!

I am so fucking angry right now I almost can’t breathe. What stupid purity-politics shooting ourselves in the face BULLSHIT.

Wonkette is hosted on Substack. We’re not leaving anytime soon, but more importantly I’m not even conflicted about it. If you want to cancel, you don’t owe us anything, and you are certainly allowed. I won’t even write you a nastygram like I did to people this morning after I got their (well, his; the other people were collateral damage and I already apologized) hectoring and condescending messages about how they just can’t support us but they’ll be happy to when I just do this very simple thing that they know FUCK ALL ABOUT FUCK.

Anyhoo! I think that’s out of my system.

LOL I feel better now, for real, love you, we’ll all be fine, sorry again to the people I yelled at this morning, bye.