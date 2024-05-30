Oh look it’s Sam Alito’s lying face again.

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has responded officially to calls for his recusal from all cases related to Donald Trump stealing elections, overthrowing the country, or his terrorist followers’ efforts to help him with that project. Nah bro, I’m good, said Alito. Anybody who actually thought he might heed the calls to recuse, who thought Alito possessed shame or morals or patriotism inside his limp sack of bones, is a fool.

The calls were coming from congressional leaders in response to Alito’s ongoing flag scandal, the one where he blames his wife Martha-Ann for purchasing a treason traitor flag every time she goes to the Big Lots, and flying it at one of the various Alito homes whenever she’s upset or somebody calls her a cunt or just whenever.

YESTERDAY!

Alito’s letters to Senate and House Democrats are such airheaded, poorly thought out bullshit, you’d think you were reading one of his leaked draft opinions. Also, as usual, he’s a lying pig.

Here’s a passage for you:

“As I have stated publicly, I had nothing whatsoever to do with the flying of that flag. I was not even aware of the upside-down flag until it was called to my attention. As soon as I saw it, I asked my wife to take it down, but for several days, she refused. My wife and I own our Virginia home jointly. She therefore has the legal right to use the property as she sees fit, and there were no additional steps that I could have taken to have the flag taken down more promptly.”

In other words, remember what the neighbor called my shrew of a wife? “For several days, she refused.” And there were NO ADDITIONAL STEPS he could have taken.

“My wife’s reasons for flying the flag are not relevant for present purposes, but I note that she was greatly distressed at the time due, in large part, to a very nasty neighborhood dispute in which I had no involvement. A house on the street displayed a sign attacking her personally, and a man who was living in the house at the time trailed her all the way down the street and berated her in my presence using foul language, including what I regard as the vilest epithet that can be addressed to a woman.”

Nope. It’s been fairly fully established that pretty much every word of that graf is a lie. No neighbors’ signs “attack[ed] her personally,” the neighbor who admits to calling Mrs. Alito a cunt was a woman, and she did it while the Alitos were out for THEIR stroll and confronted THEM, while the neighbors were rolling in their trash bins. Not the other way around. Oh right, and all that was weeks after the flag was already down.

Also, how is any of that a reasonable pretext for “So then my wife hoisted a flag advocating the violent overthrow of the United States, which is coincidentally what a lot of my cases at work were about right about then?”

“I am confident that a reasonable person who is not motivated by political or ideological considerations or a desire to affect the outcome of Supreme Court cases would conclude that the events recounted above do not meet the applicable standard for recusal.”

Go fuck yourself.

Regarding treason flag numero dos:

The second incident concerns a flag bearing the legend “An Appeal to Heaven” that flew in the backyard of our vacation home in the summer of 2023. I recall that my wife did fly that flag for some period of time, but I do not remember how long it flew. And what is most relevant here, I had no involvement in the decision to fly that flag.

Mrs. Alito yet again went off hoisting flags without consulting him.

My wife is fond of flying flags. I am not.

Once again, she’s the flaggot, not him.

My wife was solely responsible for having flagpoles put up at our residence and our vacation home and has flown a wide variety of flags over the years. In addition to the American flag, she has flown other patriotic flags (including a favorite flag thanking veterans), college flags, flags supporting sports teams, state and local flags, flags of nations from which the ancestors of family members came, flags of places we have visited, seasonal flags, and religious flags.

And several treason traitor flags, as we have seen. It’s just something she is into, much like her husband, who is also into treason traitor stuff.

1 was not familiar with the “Appeal to Heaven” flag when my wife flew it. She may have mentioned that it dates back to the American Revolution, and I assumed she was flying it to express a religious and patriotic message. I was not aware of any connection between this historic flag and the “Stop the Steal Movement,” and neither was my wife. She did not fly it to associate herself with that or any other group, and the use of an old historic flag by a new group does not necessarily drain that flag of all other meanings.

She did not fly this flag because the neighbor called her a cunt and it upset her so much she had to overthrow the country. Alito had no idea this flag also represented treason traitor stuff. And the fact that a number of his treason traitor friends also have this treason traitor flag, well that’s just a coinkydink. Maybe they are all in the same Columbia House flag of the month club, could happen to anyone.

So, um, yeah. That’s enough of Alito’s letter to give you the general gist, except for one last thing: He now says that the ethics rule they all refuse to abide by when it’s about not taking bribes actually requires him not to recuse. It’s mandatory that Alito stay on the treason job. That’s just what ethics means!

In response, Democratic Senate Judiciary Committee chair Dick Durbin has released the most milquetoast BS statement asking John Roberts for an “enforceable code of conduct.” He’s naively appealing to the Court to somehow police itself — good luck, pal! — and ultimately shining a light on Durbin’s utter inability/unwillingness to do anything to hold Alito accountable, or to even remotely embarrass him over this or any of the Trump court’s other indiscretions.

As we said, no reasonable person actually thinks Alito’s answer to “Kindly recuse, good sir!” was going to be anything more than “Fuck you,” accompanied by yet another of his backhands across America’s face.

That doesn’t mean Senate Democrats can’t spend every day between now and the election humiliating Alito, humiliating Clarence Thomas, demanding and subpoenaing their testimonies, and generally keeping the behavior of Donald Trump’s corrupt, illegitimate partisan hack MAGA Supreme Court front and center. (By the way, Trump has officially thanked Alito for being his crotch-sniffing lapdog and refusing to recuse.)

If Durbin is too much of a coward to meet this moment, he should give the chairmanship to a senator who isn’t, like Sheldon Whitehouse. Or Jamie Raskin! Can a congressman be a Senate Committee chair, is it like speaker of the House? Probably not. Do it anyway.

[Alito letter]

Share

Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?