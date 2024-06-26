Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Oh, Julian Assange is free. That’s nice for him. Perhaps you are a fan; you are allowed to be! I am not, viz: Here’s an old story on what he (and Snowden, and Greenwald) really thinks. (The New Republic) Here’s the time he put out on the Wikileaks twitter (which he personally ran) an email TO John Podesta and 100 other people, FROM John Podesta’s spam filter, and insinuated some really inept lie about obviously Hillary Clinton is calling poor people “shopping carts”? No, it was stupid because he thinks you’re stupid. (Wonkette) And here’s “rape by surprise.” (The Guardian) Just because someone hates America doesn’t make them not a fascist.

Sonia Sotomayor is warning us: The Supreme Court is coming for gay marriage. (Slate)

Well I did not know this about no-fault divorce laws!

Between 1976 and 1985, states that passed the laws saw their domestic violence rates against men and women fall by about 30%; the number of women murdered by an intimate partner declined by 10%; and female suicide rates declined by 8 to 16%.

Conservative politicians and cretins like Matt Walsh, surprise, are trying to ban it. (The Guardian)

One-two on “are the debates rigged, is the Right freaking the fuck out, and how much Provigil exactly did Trump’s White House Dr. Feelgood Ronny Jackson prescribe?” (Jeff Tiedrich / The New Republic)

If it’s Wednesday, it’s time for a CYBERTRUCK recall! (AP)

Prosecutors advising the DOJ: Yes, of course, prosecute Boeing! (Reuters)

Sort DEEZ NUTS. Social Security to no longer reject disability claims based on ability to do outdated jobs like “microfiche processor” and “village witch.” (The Guardian)

Coal miners are a fraction of a fraction of a small suburb. There are about 40,000 in the country. Can Trump and the Washington Post maybe pay attention to stuff that affects more than .03 percent of workers, or nah? (Dean Baker at CEPR)

Newbern, Alabama, a mostly Black town of 160, will actually get to VOTE for their Black mayor, who’ll be reinstated after Fuckery. (HuffPost)

From the comments, what is this lovely couple doing in my Harlem mansion house? (Gift link New York Times)

