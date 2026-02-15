Wonkette

ReSister For Life Callyson's avatar
ReSister For Life Callyson
39m

I am unable to comment beyond dropping this off, as I don't want to violate Rules for Radicals. But this needs to circulate:

A huge revelation in Epstein files documents unearthed by investigative reporter Roger Sollenberger: “Maybe the biggest story in the country here. The FBI DID interview a victim who credibly accused Trump of sexual assault, according to Epstein file documents, undermining claims that Trump has not been accused of wrongdoing. It’s unclear what became of the investigation. The interview was conducted July 24, 2019, and entered into the FBI’s case files on Aug 9, the day before Epstein was found dead in his jail cell.”

https://www.meidasplus.com/p/this-weekend-in-politics-bulletin-ead?r=9qw74&utm_medium=ios&triedRedirect=true

7 replies
Hamilton & The Crew's avatar
Hamilton & The Crew
22m

Of course few people know about the blockade on Cuba and the fact that they are now out of fuel. People are going to starve now, thanks to Trump. This is going to be a humanitarian crisis. But it's Cuba, so who gives a shit.

10 replies
