The October surprise is coming this weekend, and it smells like Hamberders.

CNN’s Kristen Holmes reported:

Remember the time there was an eclipse and Donald Trump was told ONE THING and it was not to look directly at the eclipse?

Well.

Pennsylvania burn units — specifically in the Philadelphia area — you are on alert.

This is one of the stupidest fucking things that’s happened in a campaign full of them. Donald Trump is going to play poor, do the man of the people thing, by going to McDonald’s and finding out where the ketchup he throws at the wall several times a week comes from.

He is going to put his small, mangled hands inside some gloves, presumably, and he is going to spend 10 minutes allegedly making fries.

And he’s doing this because he’s obsessed with the fact that Kamala Harris had a summer job at McDs one time very long ago, working on the fryer, specifically. He does not believe she had a summer job at McDs one time very long ago. Why? Probably because he doesn’t understand that actual human beings have jobs working at actual McDs, certainly not human beings who one day run for president, so it must be a lie.

In his mind you qualify for the presidency by being born to two extremely ugly rich racists in Queens, paying somebody to take your SATs so you can attend a good college, squandering your inheritance with bankruptcy after bankruptcy after bad business deal after bad business deal, then letting Russia buy you a squeaker of an Electoral College win against a qualified woman. He can’t conceive of a person actually working for what they have.

Also he’s obsessed with not believing Harris actually worked there because, as we all know, once his tiny, mangled brain gets fixated on something, it never goes away. Sharks! Battery! Hannibal Lecter! No Kamala McDonald’s! No Kamala McDonald’s! Now let’s all listen to “Ave Maria” while Trump fantasizes about big strong men who had tears in their eyes while they called him “Sir”!

As the Independent explains, Trump has been promising to go to McDonald’s for weeks now, and not just because the bloated baby is so hung-y, for Big Macs and Filet-O-Fishes and whatever other trash he stuffs his body with daily. He’s mentioned it in rallies in Pennsylvania, in Indiana, and Nevada:

“I’m going to go to a McDonald’s and I’m going to work the French fry job for about half an hour – I wanna see how it is.” On October 10, Trump repeated the claim at a Reno, Nevada, rally, adding: “Do you know what I am doing next week? I am going to a McDonald’s to work!” The McDonald’s loyalist, whose campaign allegedly spent $31,000 at the fast food chain in the last 18 months, also claimed his minutes-long stint would mean he’d “have worked longer and harder at McDonald’s” than Harris.

Ha ha, it’s funny because he’s not qualified for the job.

Can’t wait to see how the New York Times reports on Trump becoming one with the common man as the stretcher wheels him away after he splashes his paws around in the fryer and immediately tries to rub the grease off on his face.

Ha ha just kidding, he’ll chickenshit out the second they tell him he has to wear a hairnet.

Fucking. Loser.

