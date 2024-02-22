Now that House Republicans’ star impeachment “witness” has been arrested and charged with lying about Joe Biden taking bribes, plus the whole thing where the informant, Alexander Smirnov, was fed his disinfo by Russian agents, you might think the GOP impeachment gang would want to quiet down a bit. Heck no! Yesterday, Rep. Jim Jordan said he didn’t think Smirnoff’s indictment would hurt the “case” against Biden, because “It doesn’t change the fundamental facts.” A reporter replied, “It does change the facts, because they're no longer facts.” Sharp reporter! [The Hill / C-SPAN]

Nikki Haley agrees with the Alabama Supreme Court: Frozen embryos are babies, so buy them little frozen knit hats. [Reuters]

Donald Trump did a “Laura Ingraham One-Hour Hate Town Hall” and proclaimed that “If you have mail-in voting, you automatically have fraud,” prompting Ingraham to note that he’d received a huge number of votes in Florida, where they have mail-in voting. Trump completely ignored her and said again, “That’s right, that’s right. If you have it, you’re going to have fraud,” and she gave up. [Mediaite]

In the same interview, Ingraham asked Trump what the first thing he’d do at the US-Mexico border if he became president again, and he replied. “Drill baby drill.” And then he’d also make the border secure. But drill first. [Acyn on Twitter]

At a fundraiser in San Francisco, Joe Biden called Vladimir Putin a “crazy S.O.B.” and said Donald Trump’s weird comparisons of himself to Alexey Navalney were so far beyond normal that “if I stood here 10 to 15 years ago and said all this, you’d all think I should be committed.” [CNN]

A federal judge confirmed that Lumpy Pillow Man Mike Lindell must pay $5 million to a guy who responded to Lindell’s “Prove Mike Wrong” challenge by proving Lindell was wrong, and that he didn’t have computer evidence of election fraud, he had digital bupkis. Lindell challenged the results of arbitration and the judge say pay the man, you pillow swine. [CNN]

Some 19-year old idiot in Washington DC was arrested back in November when he broke into a Secret Service vehicle used to transport Joe Biden’s adult granddaughter Naomi Biden. The vehicle was parked outside her home; she wasn’t in any danger. The idiot stole night vision goggles and other equipment, and then he tried to run over a Secret Service agent as he drove away; the agent fired at the guy and nobody ended up getting hurt. The idiot 19-year-old had a 14-year-old accomplice or hanger-on who was arrested and charged separately with other DC-area carjackings. Crazy world, man. [BBC]

A FOIA request for documents shows that Joe Biden’s German Shepherd, Commander, bit Secret Service personnel at least 24 times before being removed from the White House and, we dunno, sent to a nice farm upstate. Oh, he’s with “other family members.” We suggest the Bidens get another cat. [New York Post]

Related: Boo this pun. But hey, kitty! [Philly Movie Nerd on Twitter]

Oddly touching story about the rare beaching of a 50-foot fin whale that died from unknown causes and washed up on a beach in Oregon. Unlike the famed Exploding Whale of 1970, this whale will be allowed to biodegrade in place. [Originally from the Washington Post but reprinted in the Spokane Spokesman-Review]

Said famed 1970 exploding whale, historic video:

Science coolness: A private company’s “Odysseus” spacecraft is set to land on the Moon today at 5:30 Eastern time. Here’s how to watch and what to know. We’ll note there are no human ashes aboard this one. [New York Times gift link]

New rules from the Treasury Department will now open up big tax credits for installing EV charging stations large and small. “Eligible commercial and institutional projects can receive a tax credit of up to 30 percent of the cost of each charger up to $100,000, and residential installations can receive 30 percent of the cost of a charger up to $1,000.” Get your motor hummin’, head out on the highway! [Canary Media]

Oh, the big-trouble bug? It’s a “brown marmorated stink bug,” an invasive species. The link with the clickbait headline had spammy pop-ups so FORGET IT. Here’s a safe link to the USDA, instead.

Hey, want a picture of Thornton looking regal? Here he is!

