The “crazy eight” House Republicans who ousted Kevin McCarthy as speaker will seemingly outlast him as members of the House. Sure, McCarthy talked smack about the folks who ended his career and even declared that Matt Gaetz belongs in jail, but instead of actual cunning retaliation, McCarthy just quit like a quitter. Meanwhile, Gaetz is still on track for his congressional pension.

However, this doesn’t mean the “crazy eights” remain unscathed. Rep. Hester Prynne herself, Nancy Mace, has reportedly lost three senior staffers in the past week.

According to the Washington Examiner, the three senior staffers “include her former chief of staff Dan Hanlon, who was fired on Friday, her deputy chief of staff, Richard Chalkey, who resigned, and her legislative director, Randal Meyer, who resigned effective the end of the month.”

All three staffers served in the Trump administration, and Hanlon has worked with Mace for the extent of her shameless congressional career. A source tells the Washington Examiner that Mace’s office is a “toxic work environment,” a rather woke turn of phrase for a MAGA. You’d think they’d want a work environment more toxic than asbestos. That’s the American way.

The source further suggested that there could be complete staff turnover by January. I assume whoever was assigned to stencil a scarlet “A” on Mace’s shirt has already left the organization. At least three junior staffers have resigned since October.

This high-level staff defection should officially dash Mace’s masochistic fantasies of becoming Trump’s next vice president. Her former senior staff might still have connections in Trump world, so it’s unlikely they would bail on Mace if there were any chance she could take them back to the White House.

Perhaps my favorite part of this story is that Mace’s former chief of staff Hanlon took the office popcorn maker with him when he left. He must really like popcorn.

My least favorite part of the story is that Mace openly discussed her sex life, in graphic detail, at the office in front of junior staffers. “She frequently made sexual references in the office and discussed things that were not appropriate in a work environment,” one former senior staffer told the Daily Mail. I guess when you don’t contribute any meaningful legislation, you must settle for boasting about your sex life.

The Daily Beast has recently reported on Mace’s insatiable, frankly desperate ambition. When she entered the House in 2021, she wrote a strategy memo that described herself as “THE freshman thought leader on federal issues.” We’ll give you a millisecond to contemplate all the serious policy issues that Mace has advanced. Mace even gave herself the (not-at-all-cool) nickname “NATIONAL NANCY” because she was obsessed with raising her profile. NATIONAL NANCY was gonna be a star, ya hear?

She reportedly wrote her own self-serving memo declaring that “Nancy is ‘thoughtful’ and ‘hard working’ on issues important to the Lowcountry.” However, she demanded that her staff work the hardest on “winning (Mace) as much exposure as possible, often to the dismay of her staff.”

One former senior aide to Mace recalled asking themselves one question more and more during their tenure in her office: “Are we in a PR firm, or working for a member of Congress?”

OK, this is a rare instance where I’m fine with the snarky rejoinder, “Why not both?”

Mace’s communications team was tasked with writing press releases and social media posts, but their most critical duty was ensuring no one with a television could escape her face. They were required to book Mace on a national TV outlet “between one and three times per day — a staggering nine times per week, at a minimum, according to former staffers who had seen past handbooks — and on local TV channels at least six times per week.” All this coverage yet Mace has never given a tour of her house for Architectural Digest, but maybe AD has more integrity than “The Daily Show” (NO LINK!) that booked her just last month, where she promoted her “new flavor of Republicanism.” I call it Eau de Fraude.

After the Daily Beast article ran, Mace’s spokesperson Will Hampson whined, “Congresswoman Mace is being attacked for taking a strong stand against the Washington establishment. They didn’t like a vote she recently took, so now they want to silence her. Good luck.”

However, silencing Mace seems all but impossible.

[Washington Examiner / The Daily Beast]

PREVIOUSLY:

Follow Stephen Robinson on Bluesky and Threads.

Subscribe to his YouTube channel for more fun content.

Catch SER on his podcast, The Play Typer Guy.

Share

Want To Donate Just Once?