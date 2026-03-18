Wonkette

Wonkette

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TerseNurse's avatar
TerseNurse
27m

Hey guys. Not feeling good at all today. Physically basically fine (headaches, and scrapes and bruises and a few chipped teeth that will need to be looked at). Emotionally not great. Very labile. Keep getting teary, thinking of how much worse it coulda been. Kind of waiting for another shoe to drop. Feeling jittery.

I took another evening off work, so there's that.

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gallbladder's avatar
gallbladder
41m

𝐖𝐨𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐰𝐡𝐨 𝐛𝐲 𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐣𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡 ‘𝐆𝐨𝐝𝐝𝐚𝐦𝐧 𝐢𝐭, 𝐃𝐨𝐤’ 𝐚𝐬 𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐡𝐢𝐦𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐟 𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧.

I take it that the letters of reference Fukui and me are writing for you aren't cutting it? I mean, we dotted the "i"'s with hearts and everything!

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