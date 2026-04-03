Wonkette

Wonkette

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Doktor Zoom's avatar
Doktor Zoom
2d

Update: Corrected to reflect Tuberville's proper f’ball team and its attached university.

Dok doesn’t know sportsball things but certainly should know how to get the correct facts from the world’s top search engine, Ask Jeeves.

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Menotsure's avatar
Menotsure
2d

Aside from I-65 Northbound, Doug Jones is the best thing to come out of Alabama in a long while.

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