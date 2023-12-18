In case you forgot, which we all definitely did, Jake Angeli-Chansley, the QAnon Shaman, is running for Congress in Arizona, and he’s running as a Libertarian. He also wants to be known as “America’s Shaman” now “because the QAnon label has been stigmatized with the number of sub-labels or subcategories, conspiracy theories, white supremacists, terrorists” and he doesn’t “want to be associated with anything that the media has already maligned.”

Yes, it was definitely the media’s fault that people associated QAnon with conspiracy theories, when they were all just normal American citizens concerned with normal things like when Donald Trump and Vice President JFK Jr were going to declare martial law and start the mass executions of their political enemies or whether or not Tom Hanks’ red shoes were proof that he drinks the adrenal glands of ritually murdered infants or not. Though as much as that may be plainly true, we’re still going to call him QAnon Shaman, because #NotOurShaman.

Anyway! The QAnon Shaman went to AmericaFest, Charlie Kirk’s wingnut jamboree, this past weekend, and, oh, what an adventure it was. It appears as though he spent the vast majority of the time going full Alex Forrest on Matt Gaetz, chasing him around the conference center trying to find out why Matt Gaetz “stole his platform.”

“THIS IS WHERE I CALL OUT Matt Gaetz for stealing MY CAMPAIGN PLATFORM after my Newsmax interview on Nov. 13th shortly thereafter HE proposed ‘his Anti-Corruption Plan’ THAT 3 of the main ideas in MY CAMPAIGN PLATFORM! I THINK HE KNEW I was gonna ask him about it! COWARDICE!!!” the shaman wrote in one of several social media posts, all of which also included videos of him chasing Gaetz down hallways.

Loading video

The QAnon Shaman also accused Gaetz of talking about supporting “J6ers” but being too embarrassed to take a picture with him.

Watch Matt Gaetz INTENTIONALLY IGNORE ME & WALK THE OTHER WAY WHEN HE SEES ME asking for a moment of his time! Either he is AFRAID I'm gonna call him out for stealing my campaign platform OR HE DOES NOT CARE ABOUT THE PLIGHT OF J6ers!!! Neither looks good for Matt Gaetz!

So rude! If you are wondering what it is that the QAnon Shaman believes Gaetz stole from him, it is his four-point campaign platform, which includes single bill voting, term limits, a ban on congressional insider trading and a ban on lobbying. Odd choices for a right-libertarian, but we must not discount the possibility that he has no idea what that actually is. He believes that Gaetz stole three of these ideas, none of which are particularly revolutionary.

But hey! There were lots of people who weren’t embarrassed to be seen with him in public.

Like Melissa Strickler, the former Pfizer employee who “exposed” the widely available information that the vaccine was developed using a fetal cell line, just like many of our other medications including Tylenol, Ibuprofen and Ivermectin.

And Gad Saad, who is one of those “I’m a college professor who is mad at liberals for doing cancel culture, but am not as famous as Jordan Peterson!” types. I guess.

Roseanne, either before or after her weird breakdown about a Muslim caliphate taking over the world if we don’t get paper ballots or something.

Look, it’s noted white supremacist ladies Ashley St. Clair and Lauren Southern!

These are definitely some sartorial choices

And, naturally, our gal Marge.

Donate Just Once!

I don’t know, guys. I think I’m seeing some chemistry in that last one

PREVIOUSLY: