Wonkette

Wonkette

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Anarchy Pony's avatar
Anarchy Pony
2h

What a sick fucker. He belongs under the boot he wishes for others.

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2 replies
Smoke O'Possum's avatar
Smoke O'Possum
2h

"suicidal empathy"? Is that how the weirdos are trying to demonize compassion?

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