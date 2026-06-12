For decades, America’s conservatives have been at war with children’s programming — largely because most kids’ shows run in direct opposition to everything they stand for. They teach children about sharing, about caring, about being kind to others (especially people who are different), they’re usually quite ethnically diverse, and, perhaps worst of all, they are very frequently Canadian hippies.

(Still a bop, Fred Penner. Still a bop.)

They’ve even gone so far as to defund PBS, we assume because people with difficulty counting are more likely to support conservative economic policies. They’ve also attempted to make their own children’s programming, but that hasn’t gone especially well.

But lately, most of their ire has been directed at the beloved children’s entertainer and YouTuber Ms. Rachel, who makes videos helping kids learn their first words and sing “The Wheels on the Bus” and other classic kids’ songs.

First they (and, admittedly, a certain number of Democrats) were upset because she partnered with the Palestine Children's Relief Fund, advocated for children in Gaza and sang a song with a three-year-old double amputee from Gaza. You know, because it’s just so rude to bring it up when children are maimed or killed in war. Unlike all the rightwing discourse involving insane blood-libel-adjacent conspiracies, slurs, (((brackets))), the blaming every problem in the world on Jewish people and the very open and blatant hatred of Jewish people, a children’s entertainer suggesting it’s wrong to launch airstrikes on Palestinian children is what they consider to be “anti-Semitism.”

You know, because the stuff they do is just whimsical.

From Milo Yiannopoulos’s seminal essay, An Establishment Conservative’s Guide to the Alt-Right:

Just as the kids of the 60s shocked their parents with promiscuity, long hair and rock’n’roll, so too do the alt-right’s young meme brigades shock older generations with outrageous caricatures, from the Jewish “Shlomo Shekelburg” to “Remove Kebab,” an internet in-joke about the Bosnian genocide. These caricatures are often spliced together with Millennial pop culture references, from old 4chan memes like pepe the frog, to anime and My Little Pony references. Are they actually bigots? No more than death metal devotees in the 80s were actually Satanists. For them, it’s simply a means to fluster their grandparents.

Narrator: They were, in fact, actually bigots.

But back to Ms. Rachel. This week, she has drawn the ire of Fox’s Greg Gutfeld for her advocacy on behalf of immigrant children in the US. In addition to the fact that she’s been going to immigrant detention centers and singing songs to the children there, she also went to Washington, DC this week with over 500 letters from children being held in those facilities.

“Members [of] Congress need to hear their voices and understand the trauma that they are enduring while a for profit prison company, Core Civic, makes millions,” she explained on Instagram, adding that, “we will all look back on this time and remember if we stood with children being abused in detention centers or with corporations making millions and harming them with our tax dollars.”

So, naturally, Gutfeld was irate, because all he wants is to live in a world in which children’s performers are a little more chill about child abuse, and understand that sometimes that must happen, in order to ensure that there are no adult criminals or predators anywhere.

He explained:

Here’s the deal, either you’re falling for this ploy or you don’t care. She’s a Trojan horse that exploits the benign innocent nature of a kid’s show host because that way, every time you scrutinize her political mission, you look like the bad guy. “She just wants to help little kids.” She’s anti-west. She’s anti-Jew. She’s anti-Israel. That’s fine, right? But don’t you dare attack her politics. Isn’t it interesting too that all of these politics happen to follow the same path? The same people that are out there screaming for Hamas are also hating on ICE.

First of all, no one is “screaming for Hamas.” Rather, people are horrified by a years-long campaign to completely devastate Gaza (and now Lebanon!) and everyone who lives there in order to turn the land into lovely multi-million dollar penthouses for Gwyneth Paltrow. There’s a little bit of a difference there, though I understand why many people are committed to not seeing it. After all, I already lived through the Iraq War years, during which people like Greg Gutfeld were dead convinced that the only reason we opposed that was because we hated freedom and loved terrorists.

So weird how we all keep opposing all of these wars and blatant human rights violations for entirely different evil reasons!

They tend to mush it together like there’s chocolate in their peanut butter. It doesn’t separate. Doesn’t that just raise your suspicions a little bit?

Sure, if you have no concept of ideological consistency.

Here’s where it gets extra creepy, though.

I would love for her to do a sing-a-long with a handful of male detainees unsupervised and watch the suicidal empathy take hold as she defends, as the typical misguided leftist does, this innocent trapped man who is a refugee, who might be a felon, but I don’t know.

You don’t, because instead of getting rid of “the worst of the worst,” ICE decided to go after elementary school students and asylum-seeking makeup artists.

He was just trying to cross the Rio Grande. These naive virtue signalers will help a felon that will lead to their own death. She can operate in her stupidity as long as the felons are behind a wall. But she should have them come live -- take two of the guys, have them move in with you, Ms. Rachel. People have done that, and have you read what happens? It’s pretty interesting. I wouldn’t advise it.

I’m not sure that anyone has to move in with two men they don’t know in order to justify their reasons for not wanting to see anyone, especially children, locked up in a detention facility for the crime of having come here in search of a better life.

That being said, it’s pretty goddamned gross to insinuate that all undocumented immigrants are evil sexual predators — though it probably makes it easier for people like Greg Gutfeld to justify incarcerating children. It’s also quite gross to openly fantasize about anyone being assaulted or killed as a result of not sharing your beliefs about something like this.

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That might be why people think Greg Gutfeld is a “bad guy.” Because it actually is bad to assume that these people are violent rapists who are likely to violently assault you. It is bad to fantasize about women you do not like being assaulted as a result of not sharing your views on a particular topic. This applies whether they are children’s performers or not, though I admit it does add an extra layer of “WTAF” when you are talking about someone whose job entails singing songs with titles like “Hop Little Bunnies, Hop, Hop, Hop” and “Mr. Sun Sun” to little children.

It might behoove Greg Gutfeld to recall that, not too long ago, Fox News was a pretty dangerous place to be a woman, so far as sexual harassment and assault were concerned. Do you see me fantasizing about women who work there now, who also do not share my ideas, being violently assaulted by whoever wants to be the next Roger Ailes or Pete Hegseth? No, I do not. Because I am not a psychopath.

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