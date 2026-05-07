Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2h

I have had a very nice 63rd birthday.

Had a lovely lunch with a friend, I had a yummy Philly cheese steak.

Birthday gifts have included chocolates, an amazing little cheesecake, vodka and weed.

I am thoroughly enjoying my presents.

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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
2h

So, $72+ billion in tax-dollars later...

"WATCH: Rubio admits “the goal” is now just to go “back to the way it was” before Trump’s costly, deadly, pointless war

Great job guys! 😕🙃"

https://bsky.app/profile/thetnholler.bsky.social/post/3ml6oqzbhak2g

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