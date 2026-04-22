Wonkette

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JanuaryClaire's avatar
JanuaryClaire
4hEdited

She's met very few Democrats yet they currently have a Dem governor *and* a Dem legislature *and* 2 Dem U.S. Senators.

Wow, people must counting allllllll wrong down there.

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ManchuCandidate's avatar
ManchuCandidate
4h

Virginia isn't for MAGAts.

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