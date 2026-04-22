screengrab from last night’s response video from Virginia state Senator L. Louise Lucas, who memorably replied to Ted Cruz, who was whining about VA redistricting, that “you all started it and we fucking finished it.”

Well here we go again! Another day of Americans going to the polls, another night of sexy results that demonstrate just how much people understand the assignment right now, and how ready they are to do whatever it takes to beat Donald Trump and these motherfucking fascists and Nazis.

Last night, it was Virginia, which was voting on its constitutional amendment to redraw its congressional maps heavily in favor of Democrats, in response to the Republican attempt at vote-rigging the midterms that started with Trump hereby demanding Texas redraw its maps and Texas saying SIR YES SIR! They had tears in their eyes, but they were not actually big, beautiful, strong men. (Greg Abbott and Ken Paxton we’re talking about here.)

If you see the New York Times while you’re out walking your dog today, be sure to let them know it started with Texas, since apparently they’re under the impression that no act committed by a Democrat could ever be a valid response to any bad behavior by a Republican.

In the end the amendment won by over three points. Because when Northern Virginia comes out to vote — and increasingly Eastern Virginia too, especially if you look at their results last night — it doesn’t matter what the pig turd Republicans in the rest of the state do.

Let’s see how Jeff Bezos’s LiveJournal The Washington Post Editorial Board reacted to that, vs. how it reacted to Texas.

Eat shit, you fucking fascists.

Anyway, what Virginia voters did last night was huge and hilarious, and they know exactly what they did. Its delegation, assuming the state supreme court approves it — the state supreme court still has to approve it — will be 10-to-1 in favor of Democrat-leaning districts, compared to where it currently sits, at around 6-to-5. (Which is approximately where it ought to be, in a country where all the states drew their districts fairly, instead of Republicans drawing theirs to steal elections and representation from We The People.)

How hilarious? Let us ask a numbers nerd, since their Twitter accounts are the funniest and best on election nights. Tell us what Democrats nationwide have won in exchange for fighting back like actual motherfuckers!

Hahahahahahahahahaha.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes, Republicans.

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Wonder if Republicans would support a bill to ban partisan redistricting nationally once Democrats take the House by (potentially) huge margins in November, or if they’re just mad Democrats are for real fighting back and winning.

Haha, probably a dumb question!

Hey, remember when Democratic Virginia state Senator L. Louise Lucas saw Ted Cruz whining like a little bitch about Virginia’s redistricting plan back in February, and responded, “You all started it and we fucking finished it”? Oh, MAGA screamed and wailed! A Black lady they think they’re better than was talking back to them!

Yeah well, here’s Lucas last night. She tweeted “THANK YOU VIRGINIA!” with this video:

Amazing.

People are also retweeting this thing Lucas said back in November:

Have fun, Republicans!

Back to numbers-nerding with Carlson, he explained who was responsible for this victory, with the helpful use of charts:

He noted in the comments the massive overperformance of Hispanic voters in that chart, but simply noted there were far fewer of them in Virginia. But we should note that in the context of nationwide trends, shouldn’t we! It’s becoming clearer and clearer that Trump’s 2024 numbers with Hispanic voters didn’t represent some kind of permanent shift. More like a blip, if you will, a thing that happened.

Are the MAGA losers wailing? Well of course. They’re shouting about fraud because they don’t understand how counting works, and they really are mentally incapable of conceptualizing how many more people live in Northern Virginia than live in Southwest Pigfuck. If Momma can count all the cows in the barn before dinnertime why can’t the Dummycrats in Fairfax count their votes? TELL ME THAT, LIBS.

There’s human dead weight like John Fetterman, poor thing is just dismayed by all this.

And of course, there are the usual MAGA suspects doing their screaming, acting like we haven’t been living in a world for decades now where states like North Carolina and Wisconsin — the swingiest of swingies — have been gerrymandered to fuck in favor of Republicans, to the point of idiocy.

Even before North Carolina’s fuckery this year, its congressional delegation sits at a 10-4 Republican majority, which means places like the Research Triangle, Charlotte and Asheville — you know, where the quality North Carolinians live — have disproportionately low or, in the case of Asheville, no congressional representation. Wisconsin is 6-2, Republicans. The state of Tennessee, where Donald Trump won 64 percent of the vote, which means the other 36 percent went to somebody, nonetheless only has one blue district out of nine, and the burgeoning metropolis of Nashville, which is every bit as blue as majority-Black Memphis, has zero congressional representation.

So spare us, fucking MAGA creeps. You started this, as Senator Lucas said. And we are indeed going to fucking finish it.

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