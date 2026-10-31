His parents are somehow not also thumbs. (Photo from Iowa Legislature website)

A Republican nominee for lieutenant governor is getting nailed for years of unpaid bills, and in the most Republican twist ever, some of the many creditors that have had to come calling this year are his parents.

Rep. Derek Wulf, a man who looks every moment of his 45 years, is getting sued by his mommy and daddy to the tune of $275,000. They say he stopped paying them two years ago for farmland they rented out to him. A court petition filed Tuesday is demanding repayment and also accuses him of lying about his assets. To his parents! Who cut him a big break! What an ungrateful little shit.

The Paypal/Venmo way!

But apparently mom Jackie Wulf (82) and pops Duane Wulf (83) will have to get into line to get money back from their large adult son!

Duane and Jackie Wulf, 83 and 82 years old respectively, join a long list of creditors demanding repayment from the Republican candidate. Eight people and companies have sued Wulf and his company, Shallow Creek Land & Livestock, since 2023 for payments owed to them. All but one of the lawsuits have been settled. That one is from the WCF Financial Bank, which claims that Wulf is over a year behind on credit payments.

Wulf is not just a 45-year-old man, he’s a 45-year-old man with a wife and two children, in the running for lieutenant governor. (I haven’t been able to find any comment from them, which is really too bad, because if I was married to a moist boi in hock to his parents I would have a lot of things to say to the press!)

This Derek Wulf guy seems like a real asshole, too. I legit gasped reading this. Imagine owing your parents nearly $300k and then letting your running mate say this! The campaign is claiming the elder Wulfs are too senile to know he paid them back!

According to the statement the [GOP gubernatorial candidate Zack] Lahn campaign’s Dan Capodilupo gave the Register, Wulf “has made every payment to date” on the land rented from his parents, and paid “three times the market rental value.” Capodilupo contended Wulf’s parents, both of whom are octogenarians, don’t understand what they are doing. “Sadly, Derek’s father has experienced serious health and memory issues in recent years,” Capodilupo said. “It’s painful for Derek to admit, but his father’s understanding of the situation is simply incorrect.” In an email to [reporter Tyler Jett of the Des Moines Register], the attorney for Duane and Jackie Wulf said they “are incredibly hurt by those categorically false statements concerning Duane’s health.”

Holy shit, I hope they wrote him out of their will.

Apparently Derek, his company (Shallow Creek Land & Livestock), and his debtors are not exactly an unknown quantity in Iowegian politics, either, per Iowa Starting Line earlier this month:

Four County Pig Placement, a hog broker, sued Wulf in February, and a Sioux County District judge ordered a default judgment in the amount of $182,000 plus court costs and interest. Heartland Co-op sued Wulf and Shallow Creek in April for about $149,000. WCF Financial Bank, Wulf’s primary lender, sued May 13 to foreclose on his home and farm, the Des Moines Register reported. Exhibits in that case indicate Wulf owed about $3.1 million on lines of credit as of early May.

On a side note, I realize I am just an urbanite Southern Californian who pays more attention to sea levels than pig farming, but I guess I just did not realize that such a thing as hog brokers exist until today!

The Democratic gubernatorial candidate’s campaign even put out a statement about the guy when he entered the race in June, so no one can say there weren’t signs. This guy sucks!

“Wulf is a partisan insider who voted to gut the Auditor’s Office, opening the door to waste, fraud, and abuse of tax dollars, helped pass an unaccountable school voucher program that is draining resources from public schools, and even led efforts to weaken oversight of Iowa’s water quality.”

Holy shit, I’m dying.

What a fucking grift our political system has been turned into by people just like Derek Wulf. And there’s a criminal investigation in the works too!? For fraud, of course. But that is basically all I can tell you, because most of the stories about it are paywalled, and I am just an impoverished journalist!

You would think, with all the money these people siphon off taxpayers, that they could at least afford better haircuts. I hate having to look at these thumb-heads.

But it may be moot for Wulf in any case; he and whatever that other guy’s name is (I don’t care enough to look) might be disappearing back into whatever foul purgatory political candidates emerge from every few years very soon. Polls are currently showing that he and the GOP gubernatorial candidate he rode in on are well behind Democratic gubernatorial nominee Rob Sand, by like 11 points, hahahaha.

I started writing this article thinking it would be a funny diversion, but now I am just as angry and alarmed as I usually am. This country has been getting absolutely fucked sideways by a bunch of shitlords like this getting into power to save their own asses and pick the bones of our democracy clean.

I say we stop them!

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