Wonkette

Wonkette

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Doktor Zoom's avatar
Doktor Zoom
3h

I hope Brooke won't throw hot soup at me for briefly highjacking the comments, but remember that tomorrow (Sunday, Sunday, SUNDAY! Nov. 1!) we'll be doing our first book club meeting on Bill McKibben's nice-times climate book "Here Comes the Sun."

Details here! https://www.wonkette.com/p/sun-sun-sun-here-it-comes-some-solar

Also here! https://www.wonkette.com/p/wonkette-book-club-sunshine-superpower

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
4h

Four County Pig Placement is the name of my new punk/country band.

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