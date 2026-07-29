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We are 96 days from the midterms, and there are a couple happy things to report. First of all, ya boy James Talarico is up five whole points over creep criminal pervert Ken Paxton in the Texas Senate race, according to a new poll from Texas Public Opinion Research.

Now two grains of salt for your vegan breakfast tacos: 1) this is the first poll that’s had him this far ahead, that we’ve seen anyway, and 2) he’s not at that magic number of 50, like Jon Ossoff when a poll is released and he hoists his swaggering dick onto the table and it says “FITTY SIX!” This poll shows Talarico up 45-40, with a bunch of don’t-knowers still not knowing.

But five points ahead just the same!

We have discussed how Ken Paxton is doing bad with everybody, even Hispanic business owners, because everybody hates Ken Paxton, literally everybody. But here’s an important data point that, if other polls continue to bear it out, could be bad news for the prospects of white supremacist adulterous fascism in Texas, at least for the purposes of one (1) Senate race:

But TPOR’s poll found Talarico leading among voters who do not have a college degree — a group that has consistently favored Republicans in Texas and across the country — and dominating among independents, less than a quarter of whom said they planned to vote for Paxton.

Well, that would be cool. All the caveats in the world because it’s weird that this poll shows Talarico doing better with the non-college-educateds than he is with those with a bachelor’s degree or more. (He’s ahead by one in that group, as opposed to up by nine among the nons, according to this poll. That seems backward, but who knows, it’s Texas.)

One more thing:

The attorney general [Paxton] also had weaker Republican support than in other recent surveys, with nearly one in five GOP voters saying they were undecided or would vote for Talarico.

Yeah, let’s stop abusing ourselves with fantasies that Republicans do not always come home to the fascists. Republicans come home to the fascists.

But Talarico is still in a really good position! Especially since he’s younger and smarter and has more whipper in his snapper to take it to the finish line. Throw him some money!

This is also good news for Talarico considering, you know, literally everything else about this polling cycle. A new article in the Washington Post says Republican insiders, pollsters, etc., are witnessing a “scary” lack of enthusiasm among their own voters, which makes sense, as their president is a tyrant and a buffoon who’s failed to deliver on even one thing he’s promised them.

Other words in the article: “listless” and “demotivated” and “so depressed they won’t even want to get out of bed to go to the meet and greet with the ghost of the dead Duck Dynasty guy at the Bass Pro Shop.” (OK, one of those was not in the article.)

The lack of enthusiasm is reaching deep into Republicans’ loyal base, spreading to the party’s most consistent voters — who have shown up to vote in all of the past four primaries and general elections, according to an analysis done by Americans for Prosperity Action, a conservative super PAC affiliated with billionaire Charles Koch.

Aw sad, maybe they don’t have anything to live for anymore.

On top of the fact Donald Trump is the most loathed and mocked failure of a man ever to live, the Post notes that in midterms, the ruling regime always loses seats, and adds that Republicans themselves have this little problem where MAGA voters can’t seem to aim their rascal scooters at the voting booth unless Trump himself is on the ballot. “We have a high-propensity base problem,” says Nathan Nascimento, executive director of the AFP Action group.

What else is going on here? Oh, just inflation and economy and affordability, AKA the great Democratic hoax words.

About 1 in 5 reliable Republican base voters are at risk this November, according to [Nascimento]. Those voters in Iowa, Ohio, North Carolina, Montana, New Hampshire and Michigan are either saying they may stay home or are weighing voting for Democrats, according to their data, which is based on polling and extensive efforts to engage targeted Republican voters by knocking on their doors. The voters are primarily worried about inflation and the economy. “This is a big chunk,” Nascimento said. “This is a scary number.”

Haha, maybe some of those Republicans actually will vote for James Talarico.

Meanwhile, Democrats are as excited as they were around the 2018 midterms, according to a Republican pollster quoted in the article. Hopefully they/y’all gonna get even more excited, like when Abdul El-Sayed wins in Michigan and stuff. Additionally, there is a 100 percent chance voters will hate Trump more in November than they do now, because he only goes one direction, and that direction is failure.

One group that’s a big concern? Men! Here’s a man:

In western Iowa, three-time Trump voter Lance Sulentic, a resident of Iowa’s rural Harrison County, described the past three presidential elections as “the worst three mistakes I’ve ever made in my life,” saying that the president has failed to fulfill his campaign promises. Higher gas prices have been costing his family an extra $300 to $500 every month for their motorcycle and four cars, he said. “We voted for Trump, and he did the opposite of what he said he was going to do,” said Sulentic, a 56-year-old retired insurance agent. “Gas prices were going to be two dollars, food was going to be cheaper, energy prices was going to be in half, we were going to get two rebate checks to the American people, and we weren’t going to have any new wars, and we were going to build a wall and deport 30 million illegal aliens, and he did none of it.” He said he would either sit out this year’s election or vote for Democrats.

That Senate race in Iowa is neck-and-neck, too. Come to the dark side, Lance!

All this is a good indicator of why Trump and some Republicans are so panicked to try to pass the dead-on-arrival SteAl your VotE (SAVE) Act, the one Trump promises will rig elections so good for Republicans that they won’t lose another election for a century.

But on the other hand, House Speaker Mike Johnson says not to worry, that Republicans are going to win the midterms. He says it’s a “God” thing, you wouldn’t understand, and he’s got special prayer warriors posted in strategic positions around the Capitol doing PEW-PEW-PEW-prayers that will totally turn the tide against Democrats. Of course, it could also mean some of America’s enemies like Russia or Trump’s oligarch buddies in Saudi Arabia or Qatar or Israel are reaching around and helping rig the vote for Republicans.

So vote hard, y’all! And call an immigrant organizing group and help them get all their voters to the polls! And whatever else the candidates in your area need!

But it’s much better to be us right now than it is to be them, that’s for damn sure.

[Texas Tribune / Washington Post]

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