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ArgieBargie's avatar
ArgieBargie
12m

Talarico needs a 10+ margin to win in a factually-rigged Republican shithole like Texas, especially when running against the guy who is also in charge of state elections.

And if he somehow pulls a win, he will be battling these fuckers in court for months.

Republicans will burn Texas to the ground before they relinquish any power.

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Feep Feeperoonie's avatar
Feep Feeperoonie
4m

Sorry for the intrusion but I want to make an OT post.....I just had a gentleman leave my shop, he bought an old Frank Sinatra cassette. Before buying the tape, he held the cassette cartridge up to his nose with the exposed tape side up and smelled it. I've never seen anyone do that before but I figured he was trying to determine if it was exposed to moisture or mildew which struck me as a legitimate concern. And then he said it's a normal bias tape, I can smell the difference between normal, chrome and metal tape.

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