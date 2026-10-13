Look at the ugly boy who’s embarrassed Daddy again

Wow, has Pete Hegseth gone and embarrassed Daddy in public again?

We mean on top of the daily embarrassment of being Pete Hegseth and driving the military into the ground in service of his Daddy issues, and running an absolute clinic in how to come up with new and creative ways to pathetically lose wars. He really does seem to have this way of fucking shit up, then making his true father Donald Trump look like even more of an buffoon than usual.

LIKE THIS WE MEAN.

Has Hegseth once again had what he thought was a really cool, tough guy, real Christian American Man idea, but he didn’t think it through, and now Daddy has to suffer the embarrassment and scream at him later, the way he deserves?

We are of course talking about how there is already reporting coming out that eeeeeeehhhhhhhhh Donald Trump is not actually sure he is down to clown with this whole “firing squad execution” thing Pete cooked up during his latest Whites Only No Girls Allowed Rambo Viagra Bible Study Army Guy masturbation session.

It’s not that Donald Trump doesn’t want to force Americans to watch a live TV event where a Muslim gets shot to death. Trump hates Muslims! Trump also hates the disabled!

But, like, dangit, this thing is not going over well. Lots of Republicans don’t like it, Mike Johnson is warning that it could recruit terrorists, the Catholic archbishop literally for the military has issued guidance that “obliges” Catholic troops to request to be excused from doing a reality TV execution, and oh boy, this idea is just landing like a wet turd.

Axios reports that Trump is at the “has privately shared misgivings” stage of decider-ing whether to go forth with Pete Hegseth’s latest pathetic attempt to feel like a real man. It “might not happen,” according to somebody close to Trump.

Forsooth, an Axios bullet, but not the public kind that executes a guy:

“He didn’t sound particularly enthusiastic” about webcasting the execution, the source said. “That’s why he’s calling around, doing the Trump thing, asking people what they think.”

Literally everybody hates this idea. All Democrats. Lots of Republicans. The entire world. JD Vance doesn’t even want to snuggle up on a couch and watch it.

Seriously, it sounds like the only people who like this idea — besides Whiskeydick of course — are people like that hairy incel tech bro looking dude Palmer Luckey from Whiskeydick’s Power Ranger Military Modernization Force, the guy with the merkin on his face who is related to Matt Gaetz by marriage on purpose. That guy is gooning out in his mom’s basement about all the murders:

Executions should be public and brutal, not private and medicalized. […] And then there are those who suggest any revel in the death of those who truly deserve it is an indicator of a broken or diseased mind. To the contrary. It is normal, good, and aligned with our natural and national order. That it has not been done here in 60 years is an indictment in and of itself.

OK, sicko pervert.

Axios notes that this has followed a by-now familiar course:

Friday: “Absolutely. I approve,” Trump said.

Also Friday, but later: “They want to do that because they want to set an example. I wasn't involved in that decision, but I understand the decision." Already backing away.

Saturday: “There are two thoughts: Don't show it and show it. 'Cause you know, by showing it, maybe other people won't be doing what he did. So I'll make a decision, ultimately. I know what the military would like to do, but we'll make a decision.”

That was just in two days, can’t imagine what Cleanup On Aisle Pete sounds like in the White House right now.

Among the Trump associates who are also laundering their feelings about this through Axios — and Axios is dutifully transcribing, as usual! — are one who says Trump “doesn't want to make the guy a martyr” (one of the things Shitfaced forgot to think about) and another who says “This is an old dude in a wheelchair we're shooting. We want to livestream that?"

Might not be great TV.

Another bullet from Axios’s hail of bullet-fire:

“If I had to bet, I would bet the president doesn’t authorize this,” said one administration official. “But I’m not gonna get ahead of the boss and try to predict what he’ll do.”

Wow.

It’s cool, because we’ve moved on to ordering raids on sitting US congresswoman because they’re Black Muslim immigrants, and white supremacist fascists like Donald Trump hate people like that. Who needs public executions?

But Jesus, Pete Hegseth, humiliating your true father like that again, coming up with these wise-ass ideas that make him even more loathed in the eyes of the world. And right before he loses the midterms!

What a disappointing fucking son you’ve turned out to be.

[Axios / Mother Jones]

Want to read more Evan than just what’s at Wonkette? Visit The Moral High Ground and subscribe to it!

Follow me on Instagram!

Subscribe to me on YouTube!

And on BlueSky!

And on Facebook!

Here, a LinkTree!

Share

Want to donate just once?