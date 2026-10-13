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Rosy red ASS's avatar
Rosy red ASS
5h

Is Hegseth still there because they can't find anyone worse?

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Schmannity's avatar
Schmannity
4h

Hegseth proposed making the execution more palatable by giving the guy in the wheelchair a 5 minute head start.

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