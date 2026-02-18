From Rep. Andy Barr’s campaign page

House Rep. Garland Hale “Andy” Barr IV is running for the Republican nomination for retiring Mitch McConnell’s US Senate seat, with a hell of a pitch:

“It’s not a sin to be White, it’s not against the law to be male and it shouldn’t be disqualifying to be a Christian.”

LOL WHUT.

Disqualifying for what? Eighty seven percent of the Senate and 63 percent of the country identifies as Christian. Two-thirds of Congress is white, and 75 percent is male. Though the majority of heterosexual women have disqualified MAGA from getting anywhere near touching distance of their underpants, and 60 percent of white men voted for Trump. The goods are odd, and the odds aren’t good.

And skin a sin, wowzer gee! Haven’t heard-tell of talk like that since, like, 1845, when the Baptist convention split in two because a certain half of it believed God had cursed/gift-wrapped certain people up with the mark of Cain for certain others to enslave as pet beasts of the field. Wonder which half Barr’s home church Lexington Calvary Baptist was/is in? Or there’s Elijah Muhammad and the Moorish Temple types positing white people are blue-eyed devils and such. But all of that is really more along the lines of a curse than a sin. Sins are things one can repent for, as any fine Christian man ought to know, and non-human beasts can’t sin.

And against the law to be male, what in the femdom fetish!?

And, sigh again, white skin is not a culture, though JD Vance, Marco Rubio and Trump’s batshit World Domination Manifesto have been pushing that idea on Europe, as an alternative to being united by values like the rule of law, human rights and honoring one’s promises. And got laughed at long and hard, as the Vance-Rubio way has never unified white Europe or prevented any white-on-white violence or war. Why, there is even a war going on right now in Ukraine they both keep trying to forget about.

ICYMI, here’s Trump State Department appointee Jeremy Carl sputtering like a backfiring Ford when Sen. Chris Murphy asked him to define white identity, and what part of it is being erased:

Monday’s racist, full of grease:

“Certain types of, um, Anglo, uh, derived culture that comes from our history.”

“Like what?”

“Um, let me think about this [...] if you were to look at the sort of Scotch-Irish military culture and a certain, you know, pride that went with that, you could have sub-elements of that culture, you could have Italians…”

Italian identity is a sub-element of Irish identity? That’s-a ethnic identity, ye bollix! And you said “white.”

“The white church is very different from the Black church in tone and style on average, foodways can often be different [...] music can be different, if you look at the Superbowl Halftime show this year.” OOO Bad Bunny made them so mad.

Our access to white churches and white food is being erased?

And then that dumbshit said we’re being “Balkanized.” Yes, the Balkans! White people MOST FAMOUS for being peacefully united by their white identities!

Would you like to talk about Scotch-Irish identity and military history? Okay! The Scotch-Irish were Presbyterians who were starved and religiously persecuted out of Scotland and into occupying Ulster in Northern Ireland starting in the 1600s, as part of Bible-beating King James I’s plantation scheme to Make Scotland Great Again, to “reform and civilize the best inclined among them: rooting out or transporting the barbarous and stubborn sort.”

But the Scots were not warmly received by the native Irish, then or ever, far from it. So, uprooted and still struggling to make a living, from the 1630s and over the next couple hundred years many Scots-Irish kept on moving, over the sea and into the American South. And left their foodways behind, because nobody ever wanted to be eating clapshot or haggis to begin with.

Skin-color-based enslavement for life replaced indentured servitude as the economic building block of cheap labor, the US became a country, with church and state separated for good reasons, and eventually President Andrew Jackson ethnic-cleansed out the natives on the Trail of Tears. And the Scots improved on their foodways to create a new restaurant, McDonald’s.

Are we proud of all that, white Scots-Irish Christian people? Fortunately, mainstream Christian tradition and critical race theory don’t hold individuals responsible for the sins of their forebears. Every soul must answer for their own personal moral choices in the context of whatever socioeconomic system they are forced to participate in!

To this day Britain has never quite completely succeeded in getting Northern Ireland under its control. Nor has the King James Bible succeeded in unifying all of the Christians. Even the white ones in tone and church style! You better believe Quakers are silently judging the shit out of those mega-church grifters who could be feeding the hungry instead of… Whatever all that is.

It’s mostly Christians being kidnapped, warehoused and deported by DHS, and mostly Christians doing that dirty work, and mostly Christians who are speaking out against it, too.

Anyway, back to that dick Andy Barr, yesterday he defended his shitass ad to reporters:

We have a great history in our country, especially from the Civil Rights era, when a great American, Martin Luther King, said it should be about the content of your character, not the color of your skin. And we’ve come to this strange place in America where it’s not about the content of your character, it’s about your identity, or whether or not you are seen as some kind of protected group. That is very divisive. That divides our country.

Protected group? You mean like all of those redacted names in the Epstein Files? The felon President and his murderous goon squad who face no consequences ever? The only groups around here getting protected anywhere around these parts any more are rich perverts and January 6 defendants. Not even white men any more, if they step out of line with the BADTHINK.

Charles Booker, the Democratic frontrunner, brought the zing.

Barr responded:

Barr is currently three points in the lead among GOP contenders at 24 percent, but 38 percent are yet undecided ahead of the primary on May 19.

So what way you, proud white Scots-Irish of Kentucky? Where will you go, Lassie, go?

We’ll all go together, wherever we may go, and the rest of us will be judging the shit out of you for the contents of your characters! If those are the rules of engagement of the culture war, the left accepts.

[Louisville Courier Journal archive link]

