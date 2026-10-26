Wonkette

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Linda1961 aka Pollyanna's avatar
Linda1961 aka Pollyanna
7h

Every time I read about this shit that the regime is doing, I'm just as angry with the voters in 2024 who either stayed home, or voted third party, or voted for Dipshit because they didn't get a pony from Biden or from Harris, as I am at Dipshit and his enablers. WTF did they expect from a convicted criminal, a rapist, a liar, a narcissist, and a traitor?

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Daniel's avatar
Daniel
8h

”Fuck her and her CIA tactics.”

The CIA, historically, has always loved holding right wing juntas to account and bringing the justice system to bear against fascists.

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