Wonkette

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Parker Leo Blinsky's avatar
Parker Leo Blinsky
1hEdited

Any 2028 candidate who talks about how using the DOJ to prosecute shitbags like Patel and Hegseth would be “unproductive” and “divisive” and that we need to “look forward” and “come together” is going to automatically lose my vote in the primaries.

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Bitter Scribe's avatar
Bitter Scribe
1h

OT: Humble Congo, which had never scored a goal in a World Cup match, just battled powerhouse Portugal to a 1-1 draw.

So far there have been few blowouts. Even the smallest nations are putting up good fights. No creampuffs here.

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