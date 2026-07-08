Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
26m

Harry show me those teefs and toes! #cat life

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-290456543?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
12m

The damage America's Pilonidal Cyst has done is generational. And he's also ensured—like any narcissistic abuser—that we are isolated from outside work...so he can have his way with us.

The only semblance of a check on this comes this fall...you need a Democratic impeachment+removal-sized majority for even a *semblance* of a check. It's the only way.

Make sure your voter registration is active and you've jumped the hoops now. Vote as early as possible, and make sure those you know do so too.

Remember, if voting weren't powerful, Republicans wouldn't work so hard to prevent it.

Mount up!

And Don't Give Up The Ship!

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