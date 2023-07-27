Know that thing where you’re standing on a railroad track and there’s a light off in the distance, and you watch as it gets closer and closer and closer, and before you know it you can hear a horn, and you think you can see the outlines of the train coming, closer, closer, and you want to move, but you can’t, and you think maybe this is a dream, but it isn’t, and when the train finally gets there it turns out it’s not a train at all, but rather a great big shark blowing a great big horn and it has arrived to eat you?

That is probably how Donald Trump is feeling about a certain trainshark named Jack Smith right now. And it sounds like the latest indictment clock is about to strike 12!

This morning NBC News reported that Team Trump was getting ready for indictment-thirty, when Smith’s grand jury would vote in the January 6 investigation. (This post explains some things Trump could be indicted for.)

Dunno what preparations they have to make — perhaps hanging sheets over the walls at Mar-a-Lago to protect them from ketchup, or putting down extra pee pads.

Trump lawyers Todd Blanche and John Lauro showed up for a meeting with the special counsel’s office in DC this morning, around the same time the grand jury was showing up at the Prettyman courthouse in DC. They were told Trump would be indicted. The grand jury may vote today. It could be voting RIGHT NOW.

Lawyers for Donald Trump were told Thursday by prosecutors to expect an indictment against the former president in connection with his efforts to reverse his loss in the 2020 election, NBC News reported.

Later, Trump lied on Truth Social and said they had been told nothing of the sort:

“My attorneys had a productive meeting with the DOJ this morning, explaining in detail that I did nothing wrong, was advised by many lawyers, and that an Indictment of me would only further destroy our Country.” “No indication of notice was given during the meeting — Do not trust the Fake News on anything!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

Trump’s campaign spox Steven Cheung was also dispatched to call NBC fake news. Because that’s his big boy job.

Anyway, Trump will be executed by a cohort of haters and losers at high noon tomorrow. Unless that is fake news because we just made it up.

NBC News is indeed reporting that the US Marshals, who do security at the courthouse, had a meeting with DC police and US Park Police this afternoon. Not fake news.

Meanwhile, in Georgia:

Hold on to your butts!

[CNBC]

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?