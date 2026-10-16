Wonkette

Wonkette

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SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
19m

Yet again we find that Murc's Law allows for there to be absolutely no floor for a Republican candidate. And Democrats need to be perfect; Republicans only need excuses to get votes.

Being a conspiracy theorist with brainworms? Sure, go ahead!

Absolute crook with fingers stickier than a mix of honey and boogers? Not a problem!

Rancid sex pest? It's All Skate, get in there! And people will still vote for this offal.

And it is quaint, "witches" is particularly mild for what they're allowed to say bout Democrats and the minorities Democrats enfranchise and protect. But this is America, indeed.

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tehbaddr's avatar
tehbaddr
20m

My opponent turned me into a newt!

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