We’d had trouble getting our Dominic into the convention — back when I was doing our Secret Service credentialing, I didn’t even know Dom was going to start shooting for us all the time and in fact being a frequent (and excellent) houseguest back home in Detroit. All of a sudden on Wednesday, the really nice fellows from the Senate Gallery who take care of your “periodical press” told us the Secret Service credential was no longer required. So we took the staff to an excellent dinner on your excellent money and sent Dom in (Robyn and Evan joined over there later), and went back to the Airbnb to watch from the couch.



I see Dominic declined to file any pictures of Bill Clinton, so that’s good, because Bill was shockingly terrible. Three years younger than Joe Biden, and he made Old Handsome Joe look like a fucking stud. Since this is rightly being called out as ageist, let me add/clarify: The problem I had with Bill wasn’t that his voice and speech were haltering, it was that he said a pile of nothing at all.

I had no expectations of Oprah, because of course we all know she saddled us with some fraudulent fools, and yet I was incredibly wrong. Telling the story of little girls who integrated their New Orleans school, and Kamala, who helped integrate hers, Oprah was magnificent. So this is what all the white suburban housewives see!

I think you should watch her speech even!

Rounding out the evening, turns out Pete Buttigieg is pretty good at this shit huh? And Tim Walz was terrific and funny and strong, and when his fat middle aged team of former student football players showed up to take the stage, those watching along on the internet lost their fucking minds. “What is even happening right now” was the main theme, and everybody was there for it.

Non-Dom photo I stole from Bluesky ahead!

What is even happening indeed! Eh, you should probably watch the whole thing.

