It’s a rainy Monday in Portland, but at least no airplane parts have landed in my backyard.

We start with some Tabs.

We’ve reached Chapter 10 of THE SPLIT!

Nikki Haley is a Lost Cause.

Hero cop — and I don’t mean that ironically this time — Harry Dunn is running for Congress!

Dare we dream of a Josh Hawley-less Senate?

That loser insurrectionist wants his stupid hat back.

This is sadistic. Full stop.

So is this!

Michael watches the Sunday shows so you won’t have to!

It DOES sound like him.

PETITION TIME! DEMONS!

Share