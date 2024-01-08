In Liz Cheney’s new book, she’s rather brutal to extremist lunatic piss stain Speaker Mike Johnson, which is fun because he wasn’t even speaker when she wrote her book. He just so happened to have made a complete ass of himself in her presence a number of times, and they were worth including. It’s like God really did have a plan for Mike’s life — he does love him some Disney princess theology! — and also for Cheney’s book.

But again, it was just brutal. She wrote about how Johnson was/is “especially susceptible to flattery from [Donald] Trump and aspired to being anywhere in Trump’s orbit.” And she wrote about his architecting of Trump’s plans to overthrow the government and seize power after he lost the 2020 election. She wrote about how stupid his legal theories were, and how he would kind of admit it, or at least say “We just need to do this one last thing for Trump.”

And there was that idiot amicus brief he was salad-tossing around Congress, which she said was “poorly written,” and was “less than honest” with members about what was in it. He didn’t write it (pro-Trump lawyers did), but he was telling people he did.

There’s so much more, but in short, Liz Cheney, who was always against Trump’s efforts to overthrow the United States, appears to have always thought Mike Johnson’s “legal” attempts to aid and abet the coup were dumb as a box of dog dicks.

So it is weird that Johnson went on “Face The Nation” on Sunday and through his forked tongue and thin lips told host Margaret Brennan this:

In an interview that aired earlier Sunday with CBS News’s “Face the Nation,” Johnson told moderator Margaret Brennan he was surprised to see Cheney’s criticism of the brief because she “at one point … even considered signing on to that bill.” “I’ll tell you that that is a fact, to that amicus brief,” Johnson said. “And we talked about that at great length, and we had a difference of opinion on the law, and people can agree to disagree on that. But I’m telling you that the plain language of the Constitution has never changed.”

Hmmmmm, did that happen, or is the Father of Lies the Father of Lies?

Asked if his remarks are factual later on “Face the Nation,” Cheney said, “It is not.” “We were, as Mike said, in constant contact throughout that period,” Cheney continued. “I actually know precisely when he sent me the brief and precisely when, less than 30 minutes later, I told him my concerns with the brief. Mike knows that as well.” Cheney said she made clear to Johnson the brief itself was “legally and constitutionally infirm,” and that Johnson was misrepresenting the brief to the members of conference.

Just like she said in her book. She told him in real time that his shit was stupid as a cumsock full of hammers, and she’ll say it again.

Jesus Christ.

Elsewhere in Cheney’s “Face The Nation” interview, she confirmed that Republicans cannot be trusted to defend the Constitution, citing earlier words from Johnson that he thinks he — the mere speaker of the House, and a weak one at that — has the authority to ignore court rulings he doesn’t like. You know, because Republicans have all those (debunked) jackoff opinions about how it’s unconstitutional for states to change their election rules in ways that make it easier for people who aren’t white Christian landowning men to vote during pandemics. (That might not be exactly how they word it in their legal briefs, we’re just cutting through the BS here.)

“But I’m telling you that the plain language of the Constitution has never changed. And what happened in many states by changing the election laws without ratification by the state legislatures is a violation of the Constitution. That’s a — that’s a plain fact that no one can dispute,” Johnson said.

Fuck you.

Here’s a clip that has pretty much all the good Cheney quotes, via our pal Aaron Rupar:

Loading video

And the key quote there:

Cheney also pushed back on Johnson’s claims that he “has the right to reject or ignore the rulings of the court.” “We have dozens of state and federal courts that assessed the claims, asserted the constitutionality and rejected them. And Mike’s position — which people really need to think about because it’s so chilling — is that somehow as a member of Congress, he has the right to ignore the ones of those courts, to assert — absent any fact-finding — a fact that somehow he feels that something that happened was unconstitutional and therefore he can throw out the votes of millions of Americans. That’s tyranny, it’s not the rule of law.”

We can scarcely imagine a more mediocre, undeserving tyrant.

You know, besides the guy Johnson’s mouth is permanently affixed to.

