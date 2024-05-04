This is the lovely Willow, courtesy of our pal Sister Artemis!

Naked Gardening! Apparently it is a thing? And there’s a holiday for it? Sure, why not!

According to NationalToday …

In 2005 World Naked Gardening Day (W.N.G.D.) began to spread around the globe. It wasn’t intended to be controlled by any person or organization in particular, but to simply be a movement in which whoever wanted to participate could do so. Creators of the movement included the editor for a magazine named “Nude & Natural,” Mark Storey, and permaculturalist Jacob Gabriel. The two started W.N.G.D. as a project linked to Body Freedom Collaborative, a movement that supported acts of authority defiance in hopes of spreading ideas of freedom and independence. […] The event is not supposed to be super serious though, as the creators wished for it to be lighthearted and fun, spreading the word of the benefits of gardening and acceptance of the human body.

I will pass on that! Largely because I don’t garden much outside of my routine murder of basil plants, but also because even if I did, I imagine that my neighbors and the people on the patio at the bar next door to me might have some objections.

I assume it’s probably against the rules to post a video of anyone doing any naked gardening, so instead I bring you some songs from some hippie children’s show called “The Magic Garden.” Honestly? I don’t hate them!

They seem like fun!

In less whimsical “On This Day” news, it does feel pretty important to note that it is the anniversary of the Haymarket Affair (1886), as well as the anniversary of the Kent State massacre (1970), when the National Guard killed four students who were protesting expanding the Vietnam War to Cambodia — which, of course, we all know went very well and was a great idea that absolutely no one has any regret over. All of those things, really. Handled just beautifully, 10/10 no notes.

Talk amongst yourselves!