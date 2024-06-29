‘This is the lovely Princess Leah, who we adopted at the tender age of 13 when her mom passed away during the Covid times. We let her live out the rest of her best life in Cornwall UK, before she crossed the rainbow bridge in Dec 21.’ Courtesy of our pal Matt!

Happy Weekend!

Today, according to one of those clickbait-y holiday sites, is National Guy Day. Now, obvs, when I saw that title, I assumed it referred to Guy as in, like “guys, like …

But no! It refers to guys who are named Guy! Like Guy Fieri or Guy Debord or Guy Marchand.

And right now, you are probably thinking that your present this week is going to be some kind of Situationist shit, but no! Or maybe? Possibly? Maybe not. Because what I bring you is Guy Marks (not Marx).

True story, my mom used to sing this to me all the time when I was a kid and I really, truly, like … thought it was a proper love song. You’d think the “Your red scarf matches your eyes” would have tipped me off, but no. No it did not.

You know what? I’m a liar. I am going to bless you with some Guy Debord, if only because it actually never occurred to me to look for this on YouTube — and I don’t think I’ve seen it since college, but I do remember liking it a lot! So maybe you will also like it? It’s the documentary version of Society of the Spectacle

Anyway — enjoy!

