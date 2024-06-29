Happy Weekend!
Today, according to one of those clickbait-y holiday sites, is National Guy Day. Now, obvs, when I saw that title, I assumed it referred to Guy as in, like “guys, like …
But no! It refers to guys who are named Guy! Like Guy Fieri or Guy Debord or Guy Marchand.
And right now, you are probably thinking that your present this week is going to be some kind of Situationist shit, but no! Or maybe? Possibly? Maybe not. Because what I bring you is Guy Marks (not Marx).
True story, my mom used to sing this to me all the time when I was a kid and I really, truly, like … thought it was a proper love song. You’d think the “Your red scarf matches your eyes” would have tipped me off, but no. No it did not.
You know what? I’m a liar. I am going to bless you with some Guy Debord, if only because it actually never occurred to me to look for this on YouTube — and I don’t think I’ve seen it since college, but I do remember liking it a lot! So maybe you will also like it? It’s the documentary version of Society of the Spectacle
Anyway — enjoy!
I haven't heard "Loving You Has Made Me Bananas " for over 50 years, but I still know all the words. Now why can't I remember why I came into this room?
Robyn's great, but some subjects require a Doctor of Rhetoric. Or maybe a historian. National Guy Day is one of those, although it would not shock me to discover that most sites talking about National Guy Day gloss over the most famous Guy of all, the one who ALREADY had a "Guy Day" all his own. November 5, for the record.
I'm not gonna get into the history of Guy Fawkes or the Gunpowder Plot. Not that it isn't interesting, but it's not sufficiently weird for a Saturday morning post.
But Guy Fawkes Day? Yeah, that's weird. First of all, it started as a celebration of James I having survived the plot and only over time became about his would-be assassin.
Second, it centers around bonfires, the poor man's substitute for fireworks, which were lit all over London to celebrate the King. It wasn't long before they were used to burn effigies. Generally the Pope, but of course they were called Guy. Over the years, effigies of the Pope were replaced with a more current despised public figure, usually ones with a reputation for dandiness. In the process, the word 'guy" became a pejorative for an "oddly dressed person," aka a dork. "Guy" mostly lost that pejorative meaning, of course, but I doubt promoters of "National.Guy Day" wanna remind people of that largely forgotten entomology.