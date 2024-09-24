Tabs by yr pal Martini Glambassador!

Surprise, it’s this again! Over 700 national security leaders have endorsed Kamala Harris, saying Donald Trump is a grave threat to American national security. This is becoming a bit of a pattern. [Axios]

It’s United Nations week in New York, and President Joe Biden will give his last big speech for that confab today. [Washington Post]

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited an ammunition factory in Scranton, Pennsylvania, yesterday, OH NO IS HE STEALING THE NOMINATION FROM KAMALA HARRIS? (No.) (OR IS HE?) (Yes. Wait no. WHERE’S HUNTER?) [Times-Tribune]

After those two assassination attempts on Trump — or the one attempt and the other concept of an attempt — Gallup says Americans’ opinion of the Secret Service is not high. More like a new low in all the time Gallup has been querying the public on the subject. And that’s without even considering that one Secret Service guy in 1997 Harrison Ford political thriller film Air Force One! That guy was real bad at Secret Service! (It’s not a a spoiler, you literally find out he’s bad the first time you meet him.) [Gallup]

Mark Robinson says he’s suing CNN, gonna find the guy who did this, giant dick-whacking motion dot gif. [MeidasNews]

Speaking of, Politico says Robinson also had his info on adult dating websites, plus a naked site called “Lords of Porno.” Ayup. [Politico]

At my Friday spot this week, I got super-pissed off at people who insist that teachers and principals must call parents at home if their kids show signs of being gay or trans, because being gay or trans is not a fucking behavioral issue. So come by and read me yelling about it, and while you’re there, share and subscribe! [The Moral High Ground / audio version]

Low energy Trump not doing near as many rallies as he did in 2016, must be too old. [Axios]

Doug Emhoff said this weekend that coward Teamsters leaders Sean O’Brien didn’t have the “courage” to endorse Kamala Harris, his wife. [CNN]

How antisemitism is becoming a mainstream position on the American right. Yair Rosenberg finds the nexus where the total Nazi cranks and the (relatively speaking) normies meet, oh look SURPRISE it’s Tucker Carlson. [Atlantic]

Can you make Sri Lankan curry in a crock pot? (Curry comes from Sri Lanka originally, as cookbook author Cynthia Shanmugalingam explains.) I am going to fuckin’ find out, and this recipe writer called “Tooting Mama” is gonna help me. And look, you juvenile delinquents, I’m pretty sure the name of her blog refers to HER NEIGHBORHOOD IN LONDON, and not farts. [Tooting Mama]

