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Richard S's avatar
Richard S
3m

The people who actually do have a say in the matter - Maine voters - are clearly OK with Plattner. If they're OK with him, so am I.

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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
7m

OT:

"GDP anemic and lower than projected, inflation continues to rise, no end in sight to war, Trump is a disaster."

https://bsky.app/profile/ronfilipkowski.bsky.social/post/3mkpogurxc22r

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