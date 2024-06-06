If we must read the WHATABOUTS of Hunter Biden, currently in a courtroom in Delaware facing a max of 25 years in prison for checking a box on an ATF form, then it’s only fair to give brain space to the latest doings of Vanky’s dead-eyed husband, the waxen slumlord who has been traveling around with Log Cabin Republican and former special envoy to the Balkans Ric Grennell, ISO war-torn death sites to develop with the Saudis’ $2 billion “investment” money.

WHATABOUT how Hunter Biden stepped down from his position on the boards of the China-based private equity fund BHR Partners and the Ukrainian Burisma Holdings before his dad became president to avoid any appearance of impropriety? Even though Hunter never actually even had a job in his dad’s government? Fat lot of good ethics got him!

Kush doesn’t even try to pretend to give a shit while he engages in bald-faced moisturized-with-serums corruption beyond what the US has ever seen before. He’ll take billions from Mohammed Bin Bonesaw, then allegedly WhatsApp him CIA intelligence about his enemies to get them tortured and killed, right up in everybody’s face, and Trumpistan supporters still would not care if the Kush beheaded a journalist on Fifth Avenue. Getting the Qataris to bail out his 666 Fifth Avenue property, why, selling out American interests for a buck is just Kushner doing business good!

But there’s a latest update! Kush’s company Affinity Partners has solidified a deal with the Serbian government, a $500 million investment to develop a luxury real estate project in downtown Belgrade on what was the site of Yugoslav Ministry of Defense, which was destroyed by NATO bombing in 1999. What a lovely spot for offices and condos!

And not only that, Kushner’s deal promises to build a “memorial dedicated to all the victims of NATO aggression.” Because the real war crime there wasn’t the ethnic cleansing, it was NATO stepping in to try to stop it.

Some of you youths of today may actually not remember the 1990s war in what was Yugoslavia, but it was kind of a big deal, the largest conflict in Europe since World War II. Something like 140,000 people died, and 2.2 million were displaced. It started in 1991, when Slovenia and Croatia declared their independence, and went on until 1999, after William Jefferson Clinton got the US involved to support NATO and bomb the shit out of the Serbs and anyone else who happened to be in the way. The US was not hyped to get involved, but it became undeniable that Slobodan Milošević, the then-president, was attempting to genocide ethnic Albanians in Kosovo.

The war ended with Yugoslavia being literally Balkanized into six countries. Can you name them without looking? Answer at the end! Milošević died during his 2006 war crimes trial at the Hague. Here is a longer explainer if you would like it, TL;DR: Slobodan Milošević is not generally considered the good guy.

But Kush has no problem with a little ethnic cleansing. He also has his eyes on building luxury real estate in the beautiful seaside strip of Gaza, as soon as Netanyahu puts the finishing touches on that peace in the Middle East Kushner made for him.

It might un-surprise you to know that the president of Serbia, Aleksander Vučić, is a pro-Russian far-right ultranationalist who once served as minister of information in Milošević’s government. He said after the Srebrenica massacre of 8,000 Muslims, “you kill one Serb and we will kill 100 Muslims.” But mixed-use real estate developments have a way of bringing people together, especially if there’s a Starbucks.

Vučić also wants Serbia to join the EU, while also Putin-hugging, election-fucking, and consolidating power in an authoritarian sort of way.

Does this description of him and Serbia remind you of anyone you know?

The country has fallen into disarray, with the stifling of the freedom of the press, increased poverty, an intense brain drain, and a number of bizarre affairs in which [his] collaborators are often involved. His method of governance has shown to be intrinsically linked to the media, especially dailies that have been, for years, framing him as both being a type of Übermensch, extremely competent, strong and efficient, while at the same time developing a victimhood narrative, via which he is painted as under constant attack, as well as a victim of numerous attempts on his life … even though there was not a single instance in which an assassination was even close to being planned or actually having happened.

Well, there’s one difference: “Vučić is … described as a ‘real man,’ while those who stand against him are dubbed ‘bisexuals.’”

No bi erasure in Serbia!

What war-torn right-wing haven will Kush invest in next with his Bonesaw fun money? Can’t wait to find out!

Until next time!

And the answer to our quiz: The countries of former Yugoslavia are Bosnia and Herzegovina (one country, two names!), Croatia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, and Slovenia. Here’s a colorful map!

Share

Donate to Wonkette!