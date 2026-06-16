Wonkette

Wonkette

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SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
2h

Goddamn his loathsomeness just oozes through the picture, like his prized conversation pit after morning delight. This filthy, rented propagandist may well be one of the smuggest people who's ever lived. Whenever he gets a cold the viruses put in Workers' Comp claims AND an antitrust violation. That he's able to pinch out books too is just more evidence that if you simp for billionaires, the world is your oyster, as long as you can force the words through the scraggly merkin glued to your face.

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PrimerGray's avatar
PrimerGray
2hEdited

<...everyone simply get their kids’ grandparents to basically be full-time caregivers like Vance’s mother-in-law did for a year so Usha Vance could clerk at the Supreme Court.>

When you destroy Social Security and Medicare and the grandparents have to work, what is your solution then? As it gets harder for young people to start families because of financial situations (student debt, high housing costs, lack of employment opportunity) grandparents will be older when their kids feel confident enough to produce children.

Take all the time you need, J.D..

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