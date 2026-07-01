Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom65's avatar
Tom65
4hEdited

Dude, you've been a Catholic for five minutes. STFU.

Reply
Share
10 replies
Russell Jones's avatar
Russell Jones
4h

Obligatory whenever the subject of Jizzy D and his Catholicism crops up:

>>Every lifelong Catholic I've ever met is like "I think we're supposed to give this food to poor people" and every adult convert is like "the Archon of Constantinople's epistle on the Pentacostine rites of the eucharist clearly states women shouldn't have driver's licenses." <<

https://xcancel.com/agraybee/status/1537869930242113536?lang=en

Reply
Share
5 replies
508 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture