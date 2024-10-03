Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Good morning, welcome to tabs!

Hundred-sixty-five pages of Jack Smith filing just dropped. o.o (Court Listener)

Aw Big Gretch loves Tim Walz, because who doesn’t! And she doesn’t care for Kid Rock or the Nuge, because who doesn’t! Also she talks about menstruating, which is so Gen X Riot Grrl in the good way and not in the way that we suck.

Records request for “batshit emails from crazy people threatening Springfield, Ohio, because Trump’s a dick” yields batshit emails, etc., etc. (404 Media)

In between teaching baby goat-assisted yoga to special needs children, JD Vance’s kindly identical twin baked America these cookies! (Holly Berkley Fletcher)

Jessica Valenti is seething about JD Vance’s abortion lieathon. (Abortion, Every Day)

Jeet Heer says Tim Walz will win the debate in the long run after everybody focuses on Vance’s craven answer about January 6. (The Nation)

OMG Haley Joel Osment, amazing.

How do you even deal with someone lying constantly every second? You lose your shit on them on MSNBC and then they coolly explain that you’re the liar, Keith Boykin and Rep. Byron Donalds edition! (Daily Beast)

Blast from the past: After Hurricane Matthew struck in May 2017, Trump turned down ninety-nine percent of the state’s emergency funding request. (WBTV)

Olivia Nuzzi got a no-contact order against her (ex-, obviously) fiance Ryan Lizza after he got super pissed when he found out she was Myspace-banging Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Nuzzi says Lizza threatened to make her affair public, which I’m not sure you have an expectation of “the person I cheated on can’t tell anybody,” but anyway I haven’t read the court filing and maybe he was very bad! She calls it extortion and blackmail. (CNN)

Er uh … Nuzzi gonna have to throw hands at the MULTIPLE OTHER LADIES RFK Jr. been grossing on! Allegedly! Lolllllgross. (Mediaite)

Texas DPS just gonna change trans people’s driver’s licenses back to their birth gender for them. So helpful. (Erin in the Morning)

Why we drink tomato juice on planes. SCIENCE! (Old-ass 2014 NBC)

These are some nice Rosh Hashanah recipes. In fact these are SEVENTY nice Rosh Hashanah recipes. Did I make any yestertoday? That depends what time I finished these tabs! (Delish) UPDATE! I did a salmon and this (I had a delicata squash from the CSA! I never would have known what to do with it! I feel like I could have added a little cinnamon and brown sugar! It was still a hit!) and tomorrow I’ll do this and this and this.

