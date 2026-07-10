Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ReSister For Life Callyson's avatar
ReSister For Life Callyson
1h

Oblig:

"And you people criticized *me*?"

- Dan Quayle

Reply
Share
9 replies
Stanta Knows's avatar
Stanta Knows
1h

OT a little, but a blow to Trump's anti mail-in voting! Massachusetts sent out the applications for mail-in ballots. Anybody, for no reason at all except convenience, can vote by mail. Checked off State Primary (Sept 1) and General (Nov 3). We're all godless communists with TDS so sue me. Mwah-ha-ha.

Reply
Share
7 replies
253 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture