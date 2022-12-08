Jesse Watters is the only Fox News host who has claimed/bragged that a move he used to try to get the attention of the much younger woman who is now his wife was to let the air out of her tires so she would need a ride. And it worked! And nobody even filed any charges!

Of course, everything we know about that situation is what Watters has said out loud, on TV. And to be fair, later on he said he was just joking. Wocka wocka!

Yesterday, out loud, on TV, Jesse Watters and Judge Boxwine and the other cool kids at the lunch table were talking about devil marijuanas and whether or not it is cool to do drugs or totally for squares. And Jesse Watters had some opinions he was very certain about regarding girls and marijuana. They just don't like it!

Jesse Watters seems pretty certain he knows what girls like. He knows they like getting married so they can see the light and start voting Republican alongside their men. He knows they like turning the letters on "Wheel of Fortune."

Fox News's Jesse Watters Let Air Out Of Woman's Tires, Called It Courtship

Jesse Watters Was Just Making Hilarious Joke About Deflating Woman's Tires, Why Didn't You Laugh?

Jesse Watters Just Asking Who Will Turn Letters On 'Wheel Of Fortune' If All The Women Go On Strike

Now let him explain this:

JESSE WATTERS (CO-HOST): Let's go through the pros and cons of smoking marijuana.

As told by the cast of Fox News's "The Five." Shhhhh , everybody, the experts are speaking.

The pros: Food tastes tastier, music sounds better, and nature is more impressive.

Yep, those are the three pros. There are no others.

Cons: It kills your sperm, girls don't dig it, the scene isn't as cool as people think it is.

Hey look, it's a Fox News man worried about sperm again.

And Now For The Sperm Report, With Tucker Carlson!

As for the rest of that sentence, who among us hasn't visited the "marijuana scene" and found out it's not that cool, and that teenage girls don't like marijuana anyway? Perhaps this only applies to Jesse Watters.

WATTERS: If you're an athlete, it affects your conditioning. It stays in your system and it kills your brain. It affects your memory and from what I’ve heard, and I’ve never really experimented with that stuff much at all.



JEANINE PIRRO (CO-HOST): Oh, please.



WATTERS: But from what I’ve heard, it’s really not that good for you.

LOL, all of this is so fucking stupid.

PIRRO: Why do you say girls don’t dig it?

Asked the woman to the man.

WATTERS: Girls don’t like the scene. They don’t like the scene.

Said the man to the woman.

PIRRO: And what about alcohol?



WATTERS: Girls like the alcohol scene.

"The alcohol scene." Teenage girls like "the alcohol scene," says Jesse Watters. For a person who is married to a human woman, it's remarkable the way Big Incel Energy oozes off him.

By the way, we should be clear that Watters was responding to Geraldo Rivera, who said what just about every rational adult in the year 2022 says, which is that they'd much rather teens be stoners than out there drunk-driving. Geraldo called weed the "lesser of two evils." Jeanine Pirro asked Jesse Watters if he agreed, and Watters, with this sudden kind of pissed-off affect said "Uh no!" and proceeded to explain the pros and cons, one of which was that teenage girls don't think pot is cool like they think alcohol is cool and they don't like the pot "scene" like they like the alcohol "scene."

Once again, this was his response to Geraldo saying he'd rather see kids smoking pot than driving drunk.

Parents: Don't wait to talk to your teenagers about Jesse Watters. It's never too early for these kinds of discussions. They'll thank you later.

[ Media Matters ]

