Hey hey it’s 9 p.m. Sunday and I forgot to even start tabs and I haven’t looked at news since Saturday. Let’s hop in Obama’s time machine and see what I was reading then!

Ayyyyy fuckin Chicago man. One hundred percent clean energy for its city buildings — 700 megawatts worth, or taking 62,000 cars off the road ayyyyyyy. (Grist)

There was a mole in all the militias. Would you like to read what he sent Pro Publica? Me too! We should do that now. (Pro Publica)

Yes they have succeeded in rewriting January 6 as “patriotism.” I remember Republicans’ faces that day, even Laura Ingraham’s. I will always know they know they’re lying. (HuffPost)

We might not be able to beat the propaganda. Not gonna shut us up though. (Dame)

Tyler Cowen wrote a weirdly pissy essay about how he didn’t like Jimmy Carter’s vibe. Of particular demerit was Carter sending his daughter Amy to DC public school. I’m not linking you the essay, which is whiny and no way to start your day, instead here’s a tab about the Amy going to DC public school I already had open, because it’s happy and great. (WTOP)

Yes they outlawed net neutrality, as we knew would happen. These courts full of very bad men. (The verge)

Cybertruck sales terrible again, that is a darn shame. (Electrek)

Was it super-legal for Kyrsten Sinema to spend all that campaign money at actual French castles after she stopped running for office? Maybe, if you mean like extralegal. (Intercept)

Jezebel noted some very good beefs! (Jezebel)

No reason, just a bunch of facts about Canada. (Brad DeLong)

Here is some lovely writing about science nature nerd stuff, like forest bats and ancient cultivated ducks and some tree fossils and shit. (Becky Ferreira at 404 Media)

