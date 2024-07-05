Joe Biden And George Stephanopoulos Jes' A Couple A Fellas, Havin' A Chat
Live on WonkTV!
Joe Biden — and all of us! — has had a fuck of a week.
We at Wonkette, and just about all of you, are Joe Biden lovers to the end. He was handed a world on fire and invested in America from the bottom up, so that today we’re making our own shit again, fighting climate change, investing first in the places that always get left behind. He’s done things — for instance, making Big Pharma negotiate drug prices with Medicare — that have been on the progressive wishlist for decades. He’s been a president I did not know he could be.
Wonkette is brought to you by 5,184 paying subscribers. If you are able, subscribe!
Tonight’s interview George Stephanopoulos is — not to be melodramatic about it, BUT — maybe his last fight to remain on the ticket he leads. The Washington Post reports Virginia Senator Mark Warner is attempting to assemble a strike force to convince the president it’s time to stand down.
Here he is today in Milwaukee (starts 1 hour 18 in), saying fuck all y’all, he is absolutely staying in this race. I’m getting a tiny weepy just watching him hug people. And he’s good, and he’s passionate! And he’s funny, and he’s mocking Trump like a fuckin champ. And he’s on teleprompter, and I am honestly going to need to see him on Not That with Stephanopoulos. I am.
Decent people — us! — can disagree in these comments on whether he should stay or go, without being bullies, without yelling or namecalling, without LOUD NOISES!
Get a glass of something — club soda if you’ve had all your drinks already — or a spliff, and settle in.
If I can find a better youtube embed, I’ll replace this one, which is just ABC News’s livestreaming.
Interview starts at 8 p.m. Eastern. UPDATE: Now 8:30 p.m. ABC knows how to milk an audience.
I’ll be following up over the weekend, if up needs following.
OT: The past week has been pretty grueling, but I happily blundered into a streaming anxiolytic – rewatching three movies that earnestly explore what a decent American would be like, while also being very funny.
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939) -- Frank Capra (director), Sidney Buchman (screenplay), Lewis R. Foster (story). Jean Arthur, James Stewart, Claude Rains
The Talk of the Town (1942) -- George Stevens (director), Sidney Buchman (screenplay), Sidney Harmon (story). Jean Arthur, Cary Grant, Ronald Colman
The More the Merrier (1943) -- George Stevens (director), Robert Russell and Frank Ross (screenplay and story). Jean Arthur, Joel McCrea, Charles Coburn
My opinion of the whole get rid of President Biden thing is not that he's too old and forgetful, but that should he die in office or need to resign due to failing health (which he should and probably would do), the presidency would then go to the vice president, Kamala Harris who is an African/Indian American woman. This has upset the Democratic elite's hierarchy of succession to the office of the President of the United States. A rich, white, older statesman would normally be the next nominee, exceptions of course being President Obama and former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, and look at how the established elite of the party lost their collective minds. They aren't interested in saving the republic. They are interested in seeing that a centrist, neo-liberal, rich, white politician is the next in line for the presidency. Every single elected Representative and Senator calling for President Biden's resignation are doing so because they care only about their own self-interest and their advancement within the hierarchy. They refuse to acknowledge his achievements (greatest since President Johnson and FDR) because they think it's their turn and not the Black woman's. End of rant. Thanks for indulging. I know I'm a bitch but I still love this mommy blog. It's great place to vent.