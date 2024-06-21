Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

ATLANTA! Your comrades Thalia Is Not Amused and menotsure will be hosting you Sat., July 27, at the famous Manuel’s, 4-7 p.m.! Manuel's Tavern, 602 North Highland Ave., NE Atlanta, (404) 525-3447, manuelstavern.com. They won’t be paying, though, be prepared to Buy Your Own … unless a certain special guest can get her ass down there, that special guest is ME!

Waaaaait a minute, when it’s good for Republicans to hurry up and/or wait, the Supreme Court does that, and when it’s bad for Joe Biden to hurry up and/or wait, the Supreme Court does that too? Well fuck. (Leah Litman, guest link New York Times)

All the other judges kept telling Aileen Cannon she should give the Trump stolen secrets case to a less stupid judge, but she showed them! (Gift link NYT)

Joe Biden neither stole this man’s meat nor threw his phone, Fox News come-ons (and the New York Times) notwithstanding. He was a bit shirty with him, but Jonathan Katz, aforesaid phone owner, says Biden was incredibly on point and intense and undemented while said shirtiness was he enacting. (The Racket)

Settle in, it’s time for the news!

CripDyke recommends this one of Nathan Robinson dicking around endlessly with “are trans women women? yes” and while I think he’s correct, good lord it goes on forever and also I can’t get over being annoyed at “the last three guys willing to defend Joe Biden,” fuck you. (Current Affairs)

Garrett Bucks, not afraid to be servicey: The Ten Commandments by how relevant they are to your fourth grade classroom, ranked! (White Pages)

RFK Jr.’s staff seems to think CNN should go to jail for the tort of being mean to RFK Jr.

This means CNN, and every member of CNN who is participating in planning, executing, and holding this debate, is at risk of prosecution, as happened to Michael Cohen, for violating campaign finance laws. This risk is now acute given that any further violation would be knowing and willful, and thus could carry with it serious jail time.

(RFK Jr.)

Where have I mislaid my wanking gif? Oh there it is.

There’s a new fanciest company stock in town, and it apparently is NVIDIA, which is apparently not Nivea, and I guess it makes semiconductors! Then I looked, and the semiconductor stock I chose for my retirement account after blindfolding myself and throwing a dart at Fidelity (I got the climate fund too) includes in its … thingie … 28 percent NVIDIA stock, which is why it keeps going up and that makes me nervous. (Cheddar)

We let Boeing build the “Starliner” that delivers our astronauts to the space station? Why did we do that? (Chron)

Bill McKibben says news photographers documenting “hot” need to stop showing delightful beach scenes, and show more like these. (New Yorker)

New York City Mayor Eric Adams cut the library budget by $58 million and now the city’s “cooling centers” are closed on Sundays (he wants Saturdays too) and have broken air conditioners. Is that bad? No, because Adams says it’s the libraries’ fault. (Gothamist)

EVAN POPPING IN! Over at my Friday newsletter place, I am recommending that if LibsOfTikTok’s Chaya Raichik and Charlie Kirk are going to “outbreed the left,” as they are threatening to do, then they should at least be decent and close the door. Come by, read, share, subscribe! [The Moral High Ground]

