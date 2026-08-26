Wonkette

Wonkette

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Rebecca Schoenkopf's avatar
Rebecca Schoenkopf
2h

So yes, Dok just accidentally posted himself and five minutes later I accidentally posted Robyn. Both posts have been unpublished and will be posted again in an hour and two hours. I don't know what the fuck is up today.

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CakesWeLike's avatar
CakesWeLike
2h

First Dolly, now Tim Curry. I think I'm done with this year now.

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