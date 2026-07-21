Wonkette

Wonkette

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Schmannity's avatar
Schmannity
6hEdited

Kash heard about a massive Antifa operation around Stalingrad during WWII, and is going to investigate.

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Dawn Suiter's avatar
Dawn Suiter
6h

So very conveniently timed before the midterms

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