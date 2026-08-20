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Wonkette

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Capt. Renault's avatar
Capt. Renault
1h

I think Jon touched a nerve.

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Hops: grrr mad's avatar
Hops: grrr mad
1h

Eric commenting on other's "inherited genetics" is peak LOL.

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