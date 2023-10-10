SER had your tabs today as he does every Tuesday, since Monday is my day off. And as always, it’s a good un!

I rolled in late this morning at almost nine, so Evan took the initiative to choose to email you all his own post. Such an Evan thing to do!

Josh Hawley is using the (Putin-backed) Hamas attack on Israel to call for an end to support for Ukraine as they defend themselves from an attack on Putin. It is what we in the biz call CHOOTSPAH.

Ruben Gallego is a goddamned saint.

Yes, yes they are.

Two WonkTVs comin atcha!

Dog bites man: Some more nazi shit. Man bites dog: A Texas Republican says they should not be hanging out with Nazis.

If RFK Jr. and the Republicans can’t make it work, what hope is there for the rest of us?

I fuckin love this guy.

Whatever.

And that’s it for your Tuesday Wonkette! We’ll see you in the am unless we see you first!