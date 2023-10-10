Donald Trump is an upset and disturbed boy today. Evergreen statement, but there is a reason, and it is because the weak and sad and failing Forbes magazine has removed him from its rigged and stollen “400 Richest Americans” list, and OOF.

He posted it to Truth Social, of course, and it is a work of art:

China owned (China Investment Corp, the Country’s Sovereign wealth Fund!), and very badly failing, Forbes “Magazine,”

“Magazine.” If that is your real name.

Or is your name GIIIIIIIIIIINA?

which lost most of its relevance long ago, and which knows less about me than Stormy Daniels (who doesn’t know me at all!) or Rosie O’Donnell,

People who know Donald Trump, in order of knowing:

Stormy Daniels (doesn’t know him at all!) Rosie O’Donnell Forbes “Magazine.”

Told y’all this is a work of art. It is his pain laid bare, raw, nerves exposed, for us all to laugh at and poke with sticks.

took me off their Fake Forbes 400 list, just by a “whisker,”

A “whisker.” Somebody must have told him it was just by a “whisker” to make him feel better. Probably was a strong man who looked like he was right out of central casting and he had tears in his eyes and called him “sir.”

even though they know that I should be high up on that now very dated and discredited “antique.”

Forbes KNOOOOOWS Trump should be up there with Elon probably, but unfortunately they are a dated and discredited “antique” who cannot recognize such things. They probably don’t even know Mar-a-Lago is easily worth 40 or 50 billion, according to this Zillow porning Eric (the son he hates less than the other one) has been doing.

They are working with the Racist and highly incompetent, job killing Attorney General of New York, Letitia “Peekaboo” James, who has allowed Murder and Violent Crime in the State to hit epidemic levels.

You see, if he calls her racist first (and randomly capitalizes it like a non-English reader!) then it doesn’t count when he uses a random (probably) racist name for her that he made up. Unless it’s not a racist nickname, in which case Michael Cohen is right and Trump’s dementia made up that nickname. "As you sit and listen to Trump speak, you realize that he has at best a 10-year-old's vocabulary. He's using peekaboo as a hide and seek term,” said Cohen last year.

China owned Forbes is a participant in the Election Interference Scam, and after what I have done to China, with hundreds of billions of dollars being paid to the USA, who can blame them?

China hates sending those hundreds of billions of dollars in checks made out to “USA.” Forbes did the Election Interference Scam. (Probably set the Chinese thermostats.)

Yeah, dementia is always a possibility.

For years Forbes has attacked me with really dumb writers assigned to hit me hard,

It’s true, really dumb writers from Forbes have been hitting him hard for a while now, including specifically related to the 400 Richest Americans list, which Trump has been obsessed with for decades. Don’t let Trump fool you like this is the first time he’s fallen off the list. He falls off the Forbes 400 at the very least as often as he falls off the toilet.

At least we assume.

Allegedly.

and I am now up 60 Points on the Republicans, and beating Crooked Joe by a lot. So much for Forbes!

So much for Forbes!

Forbes has responded to Trump’s very serious and legitimate accusations:

“Removed from The Forbes 400, Trump responds as he always has—by lying about his net worth and saying he should be higher on the list. We take extraordinary care in valuing his fortune, and our ownership—which does not include China’s wealth fund—plays no role in that effort. Twice a year, we publish a detailed breakdown of our work, offering a far more accurate portrayal of Trump’s personal balance sheet than the fictitious documents the Trump Organization has created over the years.”

Guess who didn’t just get found liable for billions in fraud in New York state?

The magazine gently notes that “Trump’s net worth dwindled from $3.2 billion to $2.6 billion between September 2022 and September 2023 due to declining value for his real estate holdings and stake in Truth Social.” This year it took $2.9 billion to get on the list. He just didn’t measure up. Again. As usual.

The magazine adds that “Trump, with the help of associates such as Michael Cohen and Allen Weisselberg, has lied repeatedly to Forbes about the value of his assets in efforts to improve his placement on the publication’s deeply reported list of the wealthiest individuals in the world.”

Which is just so sad, and not news.

In response, Trump got on Truth Social again last night:

Wow! So Failing Forbes Magazine is controlled by Communist China. No wonder they go out of their way to write badly about me, and work with the CORRUPT AND INCOMPETENT RACIST ATTORNEY GENERAL OF NEW YORK, PEEKABOO JAMES. Could never figure it out until now. It is a China Propaganda machine, EXPOSED - and whose been smarter and tougher on China than me. They’ve paid us $BILLIONS. Despite it all, I don’t think that President Xi will be very happy with them, they’re bad news, and they’ve been working against America - and got caught. ELECTION INTERFERENCE! MAGA!!!

Wow, so that’s who controls Failing Forbes Magazine! Could never figure it out! Working with Letitia James! President Xi is mad at Forbes too! But now they’ve been caught!

MAGA!

The end.

