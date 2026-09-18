Wonkette

Wonkette

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Linoleum von Curmudgeon, Esq.'s avatar
Linoleum von Curmudgeon, Esq.
2h

I'd rather read about cats more.

And Thornton.

More Thornton would be good.

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7 replies
paperlesstiger's avatar
paperlesstiger
2h

Hell is when your constituency depends on people who vote for the Apocalypse so they can get raptured.

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