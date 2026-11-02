Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
7m

Toy time with Harry, he is very happy that I saved his favorite mouse with a delicate operation of stuffing the insides back in and sewing up the tummy. Of course his favorite toy is the exact same color as the blanket and I have a hard time finding it on occasion.

https://substack.com/profile/155618292-ziggywiggy/note/c-377085736?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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The Wanderer's avatar
The Wanderer
1h

"Is your name not Bruce, then?"

"Um, no, it's Michael."

"Ah, well that's going to cause some confusion."

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